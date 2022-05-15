Wisconsin softball earns trip to NCAA Tournament

The University of Wisconsin softball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers earned an at-large bid into the tournament Sunday after reaching the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament last week. They will head to Gainesville, Florida, where they will open at 1 p.m. Friday against Georgia Tech in the double-elimination regional. No. 14 seed Florida and Canisius will play in the regional's other opener at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Badgers enter the tournament 28-19 and have lost seven of their last eight games. But senior pitcher Maddie Schwartz threw a shutout in that win, a 2-0 victory over Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. She's 23-11 with a 2.41 ERA, striking out 122 over 200.1 innings this season. Kayla Konwent leads the UW offense with a .377 average, 10 homers and 31 RBIs.

Georgia Tech, which is 37-16, lost to Duke in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and has lost four of its last five games. Tricia Awald leads Georgia Tech with a .401 average, nine homers and 40 RBIs.

The Badgers lead the all-time series with Georgia Tech 3-0, with the last meeting coming in March 2000. UW has outscored Georgia Tech 16-5 in those three games.

UW is in the NCAA Tournament field for the fourth time in the last fifth tournaments and its ninth in program history.