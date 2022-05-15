 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW SOFTBALL

Wisconsin softball earns trip to NCAA Tournament

Wisconsin's Ally Miklesh celebrates scoring a run against Michigan at the Goodman Softball Complex in Madison, Wis., Friday, May 6, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin softball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers earned an at-large bid into the tournament Sunday after reaching the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament last week. They will head to Gainesville, Florida, where they will open at 1 p.m. Friday against Georgia Tech in the double-elimination regional. No. 14 seed Florida and Canisius will play in the regional's other opener at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Badgers enter the tournament 28-19 and have lost seven of their last eight games. But senior pitcher Maddie Schwartz threw a shutout in that win, a 2-0 victory over Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. She's 23-11 with a 2.41 ERA, striking out 122 over 200.1 innings this season. Kayla Konwent leads the UW offense with a .377 average, 10 homers and 31 RBIs.

Georgia Tech, which is 37-16, lost to Duke in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and has lost four of its last five games. Tricia Awald leads Georgia Tech with a .401 average, nine homers and 40 RBIs. 

The Badgers lead the all-time series with Georgia Tech 3-0, with the last meeting coming in March 2000. UW has outscored Georgia Tech 16-5 in those three games.

UW is in the NCAA Tournament field for the fourth time in the last fifth tournaments and its ninth in program history.

