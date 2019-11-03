COLUMBUS, Ohio — There were four trophies to be won at the Big Ten Conference cross country championships Sunday.
The University of Wisconsin walked away — make that ran away — with three of them.
Senior Olli Hoare’s first-place finish helped the No. 14 Badgers win the men’s team title — their 50th conference championship — for the second straight year, while UW senior Alicia Monson defended her women’s championship. The Badgers nearly made it a complete sweep but Michigan State edged runner-up UW in the women’s race.
“We told our kids that the most important thing now is that we show up and compete today. We did that in a pretty demanding fashion,” UW director of cross country and track and field Mick Byrne said. “You don’t ever underestimate the heart of a Badger, and the kids believed that today.”
Hoare covered 8,000 meters at the Ohio State University Golf Course in 23 minutes, 50.9 seconds, nearly 7 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Nebraska’s George Kusche.
Hoare, who also won the 2017 race, became the 22nd two-time Big Ten champion and second in a row to do so in non-consecutive years (former UW teammate Morgan McDonald won the 2016 and 2018 titles).
Senior Olin Hacker, a former Madison West athlete, placed seventh in 24:08.1. Hoare and Hacker both earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
“The race went slow and we made sure as a team to take control of the race,” said Hoare, who now owns six Big Ten titles, including track and field. “My goal was to take off and make sure I put the guys in the hurt locker. The boys backed me up and we executed the plan perfectly.”
Senior Benjamin Eidenschink (13th, 24:21.8, second-team All-Big Ten), freshman Jackson Sharp (15th, 24:23.7) and sophomore Shuaib Aljabaly (20th, 24:30.7) gave the Badgers five runners in the top 20.
UW finished with 56 points. Runner-up Indiana had 70.
Meanwhile, Monson became the fourth UW women’s cross country runner to win back-to-back Big Ten titles, joining Cathy Branta, Stephanie Herbst and Erica Palmer.
Monson, a five-time All American, ran the 6,000 meters in 20:05.4 seconds. She made her move into first place after the 3,000-meter mark and finished nearly eight seconds ahead of Indiana sophomore Bailey Hertenstein.
“I’m proud of how the team overall performed today. We obviously were trying to go for a team win and missed really narrowly against one of the best teams in the NCAA,” Monson said. “Individually, I went out and did what I was supposed to do while keeping in mind our goal of performing at the national meet.”
Former Madison Edgewood athlete Amy Davis improved nine spots from last year’s championships, finishing fourth with a time of 20:19.0. Fellow senior Alissa Niggemann had her best conference outing, placing ninth in 20:33.1.
Sophomore Lucinda Crouch was 13th in 20:37.7.
Monson and Davis earned Big Ten first-team accolades, while Niggemann and Crouch garnered second-team honors.
No. 9 Michigan State won the team title with 56 points, edging UW (62).
“Second place by six points is not too bad in the grand scheme of things and leadership is really the legacy of these seniors along with the other women who have been a part of our program,” UW coach Mackenzie Wartenberger said.