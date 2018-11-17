University of Wisconsin redshirt senior Morgan McDonald used a strong finishing kick to pull away from a tight pack and win the NCAA cross country individual championship Saturday at the Zimmer Championship Course.
McDonald, who redshirted last season so he could run in this race on the Badgers’ home course, outkicked Stanford’s Grant Fisher to capture the fifth individual championship in UW history and the first since Simon Bairu won his second consecutive title in 2005.
McDonald’s winning time for the 10K run was 29:08.3, about a half-second ahead of Fisher.
The Badgers finished eighth in the team competition with 240 points. Northern Arizona won its third consecutive team title with 83 points, easily besting second place BYU with 116.
In the women’s race, UW junior Alicia Monson took fourth place with a time of 19:55.2 for the 6K race. The Badgers placed 10th in the team competition with 325 points. Colorado took the team title with 65 points, followed by defending champion New Mexico with 103.
Dani Jones of Colorado won the individual championship with a time of 19:42.8.