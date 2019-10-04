SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Wisconsin senior Alicia Monson opened her cross country season with a second-place finish Friday at the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame.
The 2018 NCAA All-American covered the 5,000-meter course race in 16 minutes, 13.73 seconds to lead the Badgers to a sixth-place team finish.
All three of UW's seniors placed among the top 20. Joining Monson were former Madison Edgewood athlete Amy Davis (14th, 16:33.41) and Alissa Niggemann (18th, 16:41.67). Sophomore Lucinda Crouch (30th, 16:55.15) and freshman Alexa Westley (89th, 17:30.62) rounded out UW's scorers.
Utah won with with 110 points; UW had 162.
In the men's race, the 10th-ranked Badgers finished eighth with 243 points. Colorado won with 71.
UW senior Olli Hoare ran to a fifth-place finish, covering five miles in 23:24.91. Senior and former Madison West athlete Olin Hacker placed 30th in 24:02.37, while senor Benjamin Eidenschink (42nd, 24:11.65) also had a top-50 finish.
Freshman Jackson Sharp (73rd, 24:26.96) and sophomore Shuaib Aljabaly (93rd, 24:41.12) also scored for the Badgers.