BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — University of Wisconsin track and field standouts Alicia Monson and Morgan McDonald made history Friday night.
Monson, a junior, became the first Badger to win the women's indoor 5,000-meter title, finishing in 15:31.26 at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Monson's time is the ninth-fastest in meet history.
A short time later, McDonald, a senior, won the men's 5,000 title in 13:41.76. It's the first time a program swept the Indoor 5K.
Two weeks ago, Monson became the first Badger since Gwen Jorgensen to sweep the 3,000 and 5,000 meters at the Big Ten indoor meet. McDonald also won the 5,000 at the Big Tens.
UW's men's distance medley relay team finished seventh Friday, and the women's DMR team was ninth.
For the second straight year, senior Banke Oginni earned second-team All-American honors in the shot put. She finished 16th with a throw of 50-7¼.