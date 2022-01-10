Wisconsin pulls new men's soccer coach from Loyola Chicago

Former Loyola Chicago coach Neil Jones has been hired as the seventh men's soccer coach at the University of Wisconsin.
Jones, a former New Zealand international as a player, was 81-54-24 and won the Missouri Valley Conference twice in nine seasons with Loyola.
He replaces John Trask, who was 87-97-37 with one Big Ten tournament championship in 12 seasons. The Badgers have a 12-25-8 record since going 10-6-2 in 2018.
Jones was an associate head coach at Northwestern from 2010 to 2012 and assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara from 2006 to 2009. His alma mater won the NCAA championship in 2006.
