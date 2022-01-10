 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin pulls new men's soccer coach from Loyola Chicago
0 Comments
topical alert

Wisconsin pulls new men's soccer coach from Loyola Chicago

  • 0
Neil Jones mug

Jones

Former Loyola Chicago coach Neil Jones has been hired as the seventh men's soccer coach at the University of Wisconsin.

Jones, a former New Zealand international as a player, was 81-54-24 and won the Missouri Valley Conference twice in nine seasons with Loyola.

He replaces John Trask, who was 87-97-37 with one Big Ten tournament championship in 12 seasons. The Badgers have a 12-25-8 record since going 10-6-2 in 2018.

Jones was an associate head coach at Northwestern from 2010 to 2012 and assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara from 2006 to 2009. His alma mater won the NCAA championship in 2006.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics