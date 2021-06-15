 Skip to main content
Wisconsin hires Michael Wilson as men's golf coach
Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson led Alabama-Birmingham to a 24th-place finish at the 2021 NCAA meet.

 UAB ATHLETICS

Former Alabama-Birmingham coach Michael Wilson has been picked to take over the University of Wisconsin men's golf program.

Wilson was Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He directed the Blazers to a 24th-place finish at the NCAA meet this year after the team was ranked No. 5 in the country last November.

He replaces Michael Burcin, who resigned in May after 10 seasons coaching the Badgers.

Madison's Steve Stricker was thrilled with the success of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course after the PGA Tour Champions event returned from a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW has finished last of 14 teams in the last two Big Ten tournaments.

Wilson played and started his college coaching career at Charleston Southern. He was an instructor in South Carolina and Virginia in between.

