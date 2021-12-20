Wisconsin hall-of-famer and Olympic rowing medalist Carie Graves dies at 68

"Carie Graves was the most influential person in my life," Renee Crowell, one of Graves' rowers at Texas, said in the family's statement. "She was an outstanding coach who exemplified determination, toughness and strength. She taught us to stand up for what we believed in, to advocate for ourselves, to push through moments when we didn’t think we could. She taught us that we are more capable then we could ever imagine. Carie Graves taught me to believe in myself and that is a lesson that doesn’t come easy. She will always be the greatest coach and mentor that I have ever known."