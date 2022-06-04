Wisconsin donors launch 'The Varsity Collective' to pool NIL funds for athletes

University of Wisconsin athletics donors have joined the name, image and likeness (NIL) arms race by forming a collective.

The Varsity Collective, LLC launched Saturday with a website touting itself as the “premier destination for Wisconsin student-athletes to identify business opportunities” and “establishing the right outlet for Wisconsin Badger student-athletes to participate in NIL deals.” The collective will allow individuals and businesses to pool money to facilitate NIL deals for UW athletes.

Former UW quarterback Brooks Bollinger and UW grad and mega-donor Ted Kellner are quoted in the news release announcing the collective’s launch.

The collective is independent from the university, but its website features logos and other UW trademarks. Use of those images had to be secured through Badger Sports Properties, according to a UW spokesperson. The collective’s charitable fund was registered with the state Tuesday and lists Milwaukee law firm Foley and Lardner as its mailing address.

College athletes have been able to earn money through NIL since July 1, 2021, when the NCAA adopted an interim policy allowing such sponsorships. Collectives have been making waves over the past six months, claiming to have put together six- and seven-figure packages for athletes in exchange for appearances, social media posts and other activities. There are 68 school-specific collectives operating, according to the Business of College Sports’ tracker.

“As the landscape of in college sports has forever changed, we needed a collective like this to stay relevant and competitive,” The Varsity Collective’s site reads.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh was the left tackle for Bollinger on the 1999 Badgers football team that won the Big Ten Conference and Rose Bowl. McIntosh told the State Journal in April that he anticipated an outside entity dedicated to UW in the NIL space, but he had some concerns over what that would be.

“I think that there’s an opportunity for something different, something that’s uniquely Wisconsin to emerge. Maybe I’m just not so quick to jump on the word collective to describe it,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh said he was open to working with a collective or outside entity, ensuring that the department’s policies on NIL are followed, and the involvement of prominent boosters like Kellner — whose name is on the building in which McIntosh’s office sits — points to collaboration between the university and the collective.

“We have all witnessed the fundamental shifts in college sports over the past year and we are thrilled to launch our platform for Wisconsin Badgers student-athletes so they can participate in NIL deals,” Kellner said in the release. “We have studied the landscape and done our diligence to establish The Varsity Collective, which we believe will be one of the premier collectives in all of college sports.”

