Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team rolls past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Redshirt freshman Jared Krattiger recorded his first collegiate pin and junior Evan Wick also won by fall as the University of Wisconsin wrestling team rolled to a 27-12 victory against Indiana on Friday night.

Krattiger pinned Diego Lemley at the three-minute mark of the 174-pound match.

"It felt good to get a pin in the dual season," Krattiger said. "I knew after the first takedown, if I keep the pressure on he won't be able to keep up."

Wick, ranked third nationally at 165 pounds, finished his match against Dillon Hoey in 3:13 for his fifth fall this season.

Senior Johnny Sebastian also dominated, recording a 20-4 technical fall against Jake Hinz.

Senior Taylor Watkins recorded UW's first dual-meet victory in the 197-pound weight class this season, topping Nick Willham 9-1.

"It feels good and it has been a long time coming," Watkins said. "It feels really good to get that monkey off of my back and get the dual win. It was a good team win and hopefully we can keep it going."

The Badgers (9-3, 2-3 Big Ten) got off to a strong start on a busy weekend that includes a match at Purdue on Sunday.