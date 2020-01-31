Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team rolls past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Redshirt freshman Jared Krattiger recorded his first collegiate pin and junior Evan Wick also won by fall as the University of Wisconsin wrestling team rolled to a 27-12 victory against Indiana on Friday night.
Krattiger pinned Diego Lemley at the three-minute mark of the 174-pound match.
"It felt good to get a pin in the dual season," Krattiger said. "I knew after the first takedown, if I keep the pressure on he won't be able to keep up."
Wick, ranked third nationally at 165 pounds, finished his match against Dillon Hoey in 3:13 for his fifth fall this season.
Senior Johnny Sebastian also dominated, recording a 20-4 technical fall against Jake Hinz.
Senior Taylor Watkins recorded UW's first dual-meet victory in the 197-pound weight class this season, topping Nick Willham 9-1.
"It feels good and it has been a long time coming," Watkins said. "It feels really good to get that monkey off of my back and get the dual win. It was a good team win and hopefully we can keep it going."
The Badgers (9-3, 2-3 Big Ten) got off to a strong start on a busy weekend that includes a match at Purdue on Sunday.
"I loved our hustle and fight tonight," UW coach Chris Bono said. "It is always tough to get a Big Ten road win. We need to build off of this for Sunday."
UW 27, Indiana 12
149 – No. 22 Graham Rooks (IU) over No. 12 Cole Martin by dec. 4-3
157 – Fernie Silva (IU) over Drew Scharenbrock by dec. 5-3
165 – No. 3 Evan Wick (UW) over Dillon Hoey by fall, 3:13
174 – Jared Krattiger (UW) over Diego Lemley by fall, 3:00
184 – No. 11 Johnny Sebastian (UW) over Jake Hinz by tech. fall 20-4
197 – Taylor Watkins (UW) over Nick Willham by dec. 9-1
285 – No. 5 Trent Hillger (UW) over Jake Kleimola by dec. 8-3
125 – Liam Cronin (IU) over Eric Barnett by dec. 7-3
133 – No. 1 Seth Gross (UW) over Cayden Rooks by maj. dec. 12-4
141 – Eddie Bolivar (IU) over Dominic Dentino over by dec. 10-4