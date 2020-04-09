Wisconsin Badgers seniors won't return to spring sports in 2021, athletic department says

UW has "made the decision to not pursue waivers that would extend the eligibility of our senior student-athletes," according to a statement from the athletic department. "Student-athletes in their fourth year of eligibility have concluded their careers with us."

A "substantial percentage" of the seniors that were eligible to return under the NCAA's waiver are scheduled to graduate before next spring, according to UW. The athletic department said it would "do everything possible to support our student-athletes as they work toward those degrees."

Alvarez said the NCAA action impacted around 35 Badgers seniors. UW has 10 spring sports: softball, men's and women's outdoor track and field, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's rowing and women's lightweight rowing.

Athletes from winter sports weren't included in the NCAA waiver because their seasons had either concluded or were nearing a finish.

One of the arguments against having senior athletes return for another season, Alvarez said, was that other students won't get a chance to finish a semester of studying abroad or be able to take part in a final musical performance that was canceled.