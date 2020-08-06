Wisconsin Badgers' positive COVID-19 test count climbs to 21 athletes

The University of Wisconsin reported 14 athletes had new positive COVID-19 tests over a 4½-week period as the number of players returning to campus for workouts and practices has grown.
Figures released by the UW athletic department on Thursday showed 21 athletes testing positive among 259 who were tested between June 8 and Wednesday. That's a positive rate of 8.1%, nearly double the rate reported in the last update in July.
On July 8, UW said seven athletes had been diagnosed with COVID-19 from 171 who had taken part in testing after returning to campus, a 4.1% rate.
The initial report in June had two athletes testing positive from 117 tests (1.7%).
Those who test positive have been isolated according to UW's protocols and its Infection Response Team has monitored their recovery and conducted contact tracing.
UW hasn't identified the athletes who have tested positive or which sports they represent. It also has declined to say how many people have been quarantined as a result of close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The number of tests conducted has escalated as players resume practices and unofficial workouts at UW. The school said 259 athletes have started to participate in workouts, and official practices have begun in some sports.
The volleyball team is due to start practice Friday and the football team is scheduled to open fall camp on Monday.
UW said it has conducted 1,788 tests on athletes and staff since June 8, when players from some sports were cleared to return to campus for voluntary workouts.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference said athletes in high-contact sports will be tested for COVID-19 at least twice a week by a third-party lab during the season.
