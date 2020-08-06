Wisconsin Badgers' positive COVID-19 test count climbs to 21 athletes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin reported 14 athletes had new positive COVID-19 tests over a 4½-week period as the number of players returning to campus for workouts and practices has grown.

Figures released by the UW athletic department on Thursday showed 21 athletes testing positive among 259 who were tested between June 8 and Wednesday. That's a positive rate of 8.1%, nearly double the rate reported in the last update in July.

On July 8, UW said seven athletes had been diagnosed with COVID-19 from 171 who had taken part in testing after returning to campus, a 4.1% rate.

The initial report in June had two athletes testing positive from 117 tests (1.7%).

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Those who test positive have been isolated according to UW's protocols and its Infection Response Team has monitored their recovery and conducted contact tracing.

UW hasn't identified the athletes who have tested positive or which sports they represent. It also has declined to say how many people have been quarantined as a result of close contact with someone who has tested positive.