Wisconsin Badgers, most Big Ten teams uncertain when athletes will return for workouts

While the NCAA’s Division I Council has opened the door for football and basketball players to begin working out on campus on June 1, Big Ten Conference schools are mixed on when they’ll allow them to happen.

As of Thursday morning, four of 14 Big Ten football programs had announced specific dates when players will be permitted to work out on camps. The University of Wisconsin has not announced a date.

A statement provided by a UW official said they’re still in the process of determining when allowing athletes back on campus would be appropriate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UW Athletics is working collaboratively with multiple other units on campus, as well as medical officials, to explore plans to welcome student-athletes back on a limited basis and with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members as our highest priority,” the statement read.

Nebraska (June 1), Illinois (June 3), Iowa (June 8) and Ohio State (June 8) have given dates of when their athletes can work out — voluntarily and not directed by coaches — in their facilities. Indiana said in a release that they hope to be open for their athletes in mid-June, and Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said he hopes to allow players in their facilities at some point next month.