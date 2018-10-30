For the eighth time in his 11 seasons leading the program, the University of Wisconsin's Mick Byrne is the Big Ten Conference Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Byrne, UW's director of cross country and track and field, was named the award winner Tuesday, two days after the Badgers men's team won its eighth conference championship in the last 11 years.
It was the team's 49th title in 101 seasons of Big Ten competition.
UW senior Morgan McDonald won the individual title last Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska, with junior Oliver Hoare taking second.
Their finishes helped the Badgers to a 50-point margin of victory, the conference's largest since UW won by 65 in 2009.
Including two awards for track and field, Byrne has been honored by the Big Ten 10 times since joining the Badgers in 2008.
At Iona, he was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country coach of the year each season from 1991 to 2007.
The Badgers men's and women's programs next compete at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Nov. 9. There, they'll try to qualify for the NCAA Championships to be held at UW's Zimmer Championship Course on Nov. 17.