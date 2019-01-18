Four University of Wisconsin head coaches had their contracts extended by a year on Friday in routine renewals by the Athletic Board.
Football coach Paul Chryst and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield both had their five-year contracts renewed. They now run through Jan. 31, 2024.
Women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins and men's soccer coach John Trask both had their three-year deals extended to run through Jan. 31, 2022.
Chryst and the football Badgers were 8-5 in 2018 and 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference after being projected before the season to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Sheffield directed the Badgers volleyball team to a sixth straight appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. UW finished 25-7 after a loss at Illinois in the Elite Eight on Dec. 8.
Wilkins and the Badgers women's soccer team also made the Sweet 16. UW lost at Stanford on Nov. 18 to complete a 14-4-4 season.
Led by Trask, the men's soccer team finished 10-6-2 and missed the NCAA tournament after losing in the Big Ten semifinals.
In closed session Friday, the Athletic Board also approved bonuses for coaches. Sheffield and his assistants were eligible for a 10 percent bonus for making the third round of the NCAA tournament, under UW's policy.
Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of 7 percent of their base salary for an eight-win season. Wilkins and her assistants were eligible for 7 percent for making the Sweet 16.