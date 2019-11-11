The University of Wisconsin women's soccer team earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament on Monday and will host Milwaukee in the opening round at McClimon Field.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.
The Badgers (14-3-2) won the Big Ten Conference regular-season championship but were ousted by Purdue in the first round of the playoffs.
Still, they qualified for a fourth straight NCAA tournament, a string of success that has been duplicated only twice before in the program's 39 seasons: 1988-91 and 1993-96.
"You work all season for this moment and to get yourself in a situation where you have a great, competitive chance to be successful, and they've done that," Badgers coach Paula Wilkins said.
UW received a seed in a quarter of the bracket where defending national champion Florida State is the top seed. The Badgers lost in overtime to the Seminoles on Aug. 25 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Milwaukee (17-1-1) was the Horizon League champion. It hasn't played the Badgers since 2016, when the teams tied 1-1 at McClimon Field.
UW is 21-5-7 against the Panthers in a series that dates to 1984.
"I have a huge respect for Milwaukee, what they've done there with their program, the number of championships they've won in the Horizon League," Wilkins said. "They're well organized, and I really respect their coaching staff and the players for what they do there. They buy into a game plan."
UCLA, which defeated UW 1-0 in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, received the No. 2 seed in the Badgers' quarter of the bracket. If the Bruins win their first-round game against Lamar, they'll host the second and third rounds Nov. 22 and 24 with the winners of first-round games between Clemson and Vanderbilt, Duke and Utah, and UW and Milwaukee.
Quarterfinals are scheduled for campus sites on Nov. 29 or 30, and the NCAA Women's College Cup is Dec. 6 and 8 in San Jose, California.
The Badgers won two NCAA tournament games last season to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.