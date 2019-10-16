Four University of Wisconsin players are part of the second class to be inducted into the Kohl Center Legends Walk.
Jolene Anderson, Joe Pavelski, Alando Tucker and Jessie Vetter had their UW accomplishments celebrated in plaques installed in the Kohl Center's main concourse floor.
They join the building's main benefactor, former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, and three former Badgers coaches — men's basketball's Dick Bennett, women's basketball's Jane Albright and men's hockey's Jeff Sauer — in the Legends Walk.
This year's induction class includes players who set the career scoring record for the women's and men's basketball teams.
Tucker steps in for Howard Moore, who was seriously injured in a car crash in May that took the life of his wife and daughter.
Anderson scored 2,312 points in a career that ran from 2004 to 2008. She was the 2008 Big Ten Conference player of the year.
Tucker moved to the top of the men's basketball list with 2,217 points from 2002 to 2007. He finished his collegiate career as a first-team All-American and the Big Ten player of the year in 2006-07.
Pavelski was the leading scorer on a Badgers men's hockey team that won the 2006 NCAA championship. He's in his 14th season as an NHL player.
Vetter was the goaltender for three Badgers women's hockey NCAA titles from 2005 to 2009, twice earning the award as Frozen Four most outstanding player. In her senior year, she won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in Division I women's college hockey.