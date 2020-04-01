Wisconsin Athletics projects $4 million revenue drop because of COVID-19

The University of Wisconsin athletic department is projecting a revenue shortfall of more than $4 million for this fiscal year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That estimate, provided by a department spokesperson, accounts for 2.5% of a $159 million 2019-20 budget for the self-sustaining athletics enterprise.
The early end to the men's basketball season — all of the NCAA tournament was canceled, as was most of the preceding Big Ten championship — means millions of dollars in lost revenue for UW.
But financial data from previous years indicates that wiping out the rest of the season for spring sports will result in a larger drop in expenses than revenues in those areas.
UW Athletics officials said the department has spent the first weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown prioritizing the welfare of its athletes. Financial matters have been a secondary concern but go hand-in-hand with ongoing programs to support athletes because of the funding required, senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said.
"The financial picture, we're no different than any other organization out there," he said. "We want to get a handle on it as soon as we can get a handle on it. But at the same time, we're all still dealing with unknowns. That makes it challenging."
There could be a larger challenge on the horizon, with uncertainty relating to whether sports will resume at a full level before the college football season is scheduled to begin at the end of August.
Any disruption to football has the potential to cause much more significant losses to athletics operations like at UW, which draws around 15% of its annual revenue from football ticket sales. Football-heavy media deals are another large part of the budget.
The willingness of the public to buy tickets amid economic losses will be a major topic for sports teams in coming months.
UW already extended an upcoming deadline for football season ticket renewal payments and associated contributions to the athletic department by three weeks, to May 11.
UW is letting its football ticket renewal rate play out before determining how to proceed.
"We're all dealing with a degree of uncertainty," Doherty said. "So you naturally want to make sure you're making smart decisions and being careful with our money, which I think we are anyway."
Cancellations costly
With all 67 games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and 11 of 13 Big Ten championship contests nixed, UW could be out more than $2.5 million in revenue, based on the 2019-20 budget and actual figures from previous years.
The NCAA Board of Governors voted last Thursday to distribute $225 million to Division I schools in June, only 37.5% of what it expected to pay out before the coronavirus-related cancellations hit.
In this year's budget, UW forecast receiving $3.82 million in NCAA distributions. According to financial information submitted to the NCAA, UW took in an average of $5.7 million in total payouts from the national organization over the previous five years, although that sum includes reimbursements for playing in national tournaments and payments for hosting an NCAA championship.
Using the budget figure and the rate by which the NCAA's payout is due to be cut, UW could be out more than $2.3 million in revenue.
In addition, the school budgeted for a payout of $333,000 from the Big Ten men's basketball tournament. It's unclear whether the conference has insurance to cover revenue that would have been paid to institutions.
Big Ten officials didn't return messages seeking clarification.
Other areas of UW's revenue shortfall are connected to the cancellations of Madison events like the Crazylegs Classic, the WIAA state boys basketball tournament and concerts, including three by the UW Varsity Band.
No UW Athletics employees have been furloughed or laid off during the competition shutdown, Doherty said.
Spring expenses cut
At UW, the Big Ten Conference's decision March 12 to end competition for the school year impacted not only the men's basketball team that was about to enter postseason play but also 10 spring sports and others that had practice seasons.
Based on financial reports filed with the NCAA in previous years and information provided by UW, losing most of the spring sports season will have only a slight impact on UW's revenue streams while cutting into expenses to a larger degree.
UW estimated spring sports to account for less than 1% of total revenue and roughly one-fifth of total expenses.
Some of the expenses like salaries and benefits will continue to be paid but others will be limited. For instance, canceled games should decrease travel costs.
Last year, UW paid more than $1.9 million in travel for golf, rowing, softball and tennis teams that operate mostly in the spring season, according to a financial report filed with the NCAA. Some of those teams had trips that already took place this year before the season was halted.
One of the biggest reasons that UW Athletics might not feel an immediate, large-scale financial pinch is because its ticket sales were largely finished for the season.
In the 2018-19 school year, UW's $33 million in ticket sales accounted for around one-fifth of the athletic department's total revenue. But more than 99% of ticket revenue was generated from fall and winter sports.
Of UW's spring sports, only softball generated ticket revenue, and only amounting to $16,353.
Construction questions
Discussions of whether $130 million in renovation projects will go on as planned starting this year at UW's three main athletics facilities — Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and the Field House — haven't been a high priority.
The athletic department's focus on athlete welfare has been a greater concern, senior associate athletic director for capital projects Jason King said in declining comment on a question of whether the projects would be impacted.
In February, the UW Athletic Board approved a 2020-21 budget request of more than $186 million, of which $46.5 million was dedicated to capital projects.
The Field House is due to get an exterior cleanup — with new windows and doors — and a remodeled southern plaza. Work at Camp Randall scheduled to begin after the 2020 football season will add premium seating and club space in the south end zone.
A Kohl Center addition over the loading dock will add space for athlete services like academics, sports medicine and strength and conditioning.
Gift money held for athletics at the UW Foundation was planned to fund some of the construction projects. According to an audit of the athletic department's finances, it had $190 million in a Foundation account at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, $109 million of which was in endowments.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Little Library closed
Playground closed
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Addressing reporters
Health press conference
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
County press conference
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
In this Series
Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
Wisconsin Athletics projects $4 million revenue drop because of COVID-19
-
Republicans back eliminating unemployment waiting period via emergency legislation
-
Tough choices amid COVID-19 pandemic, economic turmoil and rent coming due
- 241 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.