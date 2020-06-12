Wisconsin Athletics must show what it's doing on race, associate athletic director Michael Jackson says

"It's easy to put our heads down and go," he said. "I think the culture of athletics is we're just going to get out there and do the work. In this particular instance, I think that it'll be important for us to remain transparent and ensure that as we make actionable steps in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion, that we are in open communication."

Alvarez followed up a statement issued Wednesday in response to the letter by telling the Athletic Board that the movement for racial justice that has played out since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 reminded him of what he saw in the 1960s.

"At one point, I looked at my wife and I said, I really don't know if we've learned anything through all those years," Alvarez said. "Yet we have made some progress, but not near enough.

"For us to make progress, it's going to take all of us in a concerted effort of awareness and knowledge and communication to get things done."

Jackson said the last few weeks have generated discussions that aren't new but "deeper than we've had, for some of us, in our lifetime."