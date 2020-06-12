Wisconsin Athletics must show what it's doing on race, associate athletic director Michael Jackson says

A key theme in the University of Wisconsin athletic department's formation of a strategic plan to address diversity, inclusion and engagement issues is transparency.
That's what associate athletic director Michael Jackson told the Athletic Board on Friday in addressing the department's actions toward racial equity.
"Our goal as a department is to ensure that the student-athlete experience is best in class," Jackson said. "And I think as you take a look at the strategic plan that we're working on, we're taking the necessary steps to ensure we meet those objectives."
Jackson, a former UW basketball and track athlete who joined the department in January to head development initiatives, has been working with a team of fellow UW administrators to develop the strategic plan. It also addresses gender and sexual preference issues, he said, but discussions of race have taken center stage recently.
The group includes director of inclusion Sheridan Blanford, assistant director for inclusion and engagement Patty Cisneros Prevo and inclusion and engagement coordinator Gurleen Grewal. Jackson said they have brought on students and community representatives to guide the framework.
Addressing a letter sent by current and former Badgers athletes to athletic director Barry Alvarez and the Athletic Board on Monday calling for UW Athletics to "actively work to dismantle racism within our athletic community and greater nation," Jackson said UW has to show what it's doing.
"It's easy to put our heads down and go," he said. "I think the culture of athletics is we're just going to get out there and do the work. In this particular instance, I think that it'll be important for us to remain transparent and ensure that as we make actionable steps in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion, that we are in open communication."
Alvarez followed up a statement issued Wednesday in response to the letter by telling the Athletic Board that the movement for racial justice that has played out since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 reminded him of what he saw in the 1960s.
"At one point, I looked at my wife and I said, I really don't know if we've learned anything through all those years," Alvarez said. "Yet we have made some progress, but not near enough.
"For us to make progress, it's going to take all of us in a concerted effort of awareness and knowledge and communication to get things done."
Jackson said the last few weeks have generated discussions that aren't new but "deeper than we've had, for some of us, in our lifetime."
"Obviously, as an African-American male in this position, I not only experience it a little bit differently but have a unique responsibility right now," Jackson said. "It's not a conversation that is new or has just come up for Mac (deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh), Coach Alvarez and I two weeks ago. This is a conversation we've had since I arrived on campus. There are steps that the department is taking right now ... to really get in front of some of these issues."
Badgers teams have met with Jackson and the diversity and inclusion staff, and a meeting for all UW coaches showed him that they're ready to learn.
They're planning workshops over the summer to continue education.
"You can't read a couple of books and become an expert," Jackson said. "It's a life journey. And I think we have a coaching staff that is vulnerable enough to recognize we have areas of opportunity but eager enough to take the necessary steps to become students in this space."
Election day off
Following a movement that has been growing around college athletics, Alvarez asked Badgers coaches not to schedule athletics-related activities for Nov. 3, the day of the general election.
"Our objective is not to tell them who to vote for," Alvarez said in a statement. "We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote. I want to make that as easy as possible for them."
The NCAA Board of Governors on Friday encouraged all schools to assist athletes in registering to vote and designate Nov. 3 as a day off from athletics. Georgia Tech, Yale and UCLA previously announced they would cancel mandatory sports activities on Election Day.
Alvarez: Lambeau game still on
Alvarez said he can't yet answer how the upcoming football season will look in light of the COVID-19 pandemic or how many fans will be allowed in the stadium.
But he reiterated to the Athletic Board that UW hasn't discussed moving the Oct. 3 game against Notre Dame away from Lambeau Field or changing the date.
In an interview with NBC Sports on Tuesday, Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said his school was exploring moving games that are scheduled for NFL venues back to campus sites.
"The NFL is talking about capping attendance at stadiums," Kelly later told reporters. "So questions come up like: Does it make sense to go to an NFL stadium that seats 60,000, 70,000, 80,000 and have 25,000 or 30,000 in it? And impact the gate to a level where you can't afford to be there, because it becomes a losing proposition?
"Those are things that have to be worked out. We've got a couple of months, but I think these are the things that people should keep an eye on that still need to be massaged."
Pool construction delayed
Construction of the Nicholas Recreation Center, already delayed by months, is facing another challenge.
The pool, which is due to be the new home of the Badgers swimming and diving teams, was designed to have a moveable floor to allow it to be used for different purposes.
Installation of that floor is on hold, associate athletic director Jason King told the Athletic Board, because it's built in Europe and technicians can't get to the U.S. because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
King said a decision on how to address that issue is expected over the next 10 days.
It's not the only construction effort involving UW Athletics that faces a delay because of the coronavirus. Production on new windows for the Field House has been slowed.
