Wisconsin Athletics' $129 million budget proposal reflects uncertainty about next school year

The University of Wisconsin athletic department prepared for a multi-year return to pre-pandemic levels for some of its revenue streams as it planned its budget for the next school year.

A proposed operating budget of nearly $129 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year was a 7.5% decrease from what the department originally planned to spend this year before the coronavirus scuttled things.

Chief financial officer Adam Barnes said the budget proposal reflects a "good amount of conservatism" and uncertainty about how COVID-19 will continue to disrupt the next school year.

Revenues from licensing, Big Ten media distributions, sponsorship, concessions, camps and concerts aren't expected to immediately get back to what UW had before the pandemic, Barnes told the Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee on Wednesday.

The proposed budget operates with an assumption of no restrictions on the number of fans allowed into Camp Randall Stadium, the Kohl Center and other venues next season. But it also works in some expected hesitancy by some to attend games in person even if numbers aren't limited for health reasons.