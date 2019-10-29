The NCAA's step Tuesday toward allowing players to capitalize financially on the use of their name, image and likeness gained the support of the University of Wisconsin athletic department.
The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to direct its three divisions to update policies to allow athletes to profit while staying within a framework of what it called a "collegiate model."
New rules are due to be in place before January 2021.
In response to a request for an interview with athletic director Barry Alvarez or other athletics administration members about the issue, UW issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.
It read: "Wisconsin supports the efforts of the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference to enhance support of student-athletes that is tethered to education. We look forward to working with the Conference and the NCAA as appropriate rules for the use of name, image and likeness are developed."
The NCAA's move came a month after California passed a law that would make it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, autograph signings and social media advertising, among other activities.
Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors, just like the pros.
After that law was signed into effect, Alvarez said he was "very concerned" about its impact on college sports.
UW said it expected discussions at the Big Ten Conference level in coming months to guide its approach to the issue of pay for a player's name, image and likeness.
The NCAA has said the California law, which goes into effect in 2023, is unconstitutional. More than a dozen states have followed with similar legislation, some of which could be on the books as soon as next year.
Some college sports leaders fear allowing athletes to earn outside income could open the door to corruption.
"One of the most distinctive things about college sports is this whole recruitment process," NCAA President Mark Emmert told the Associated Press. "The whole notion of trying to maintain as fair a playing field as you can is really central to all this. And using sponsorship arrangements, in one way or another, as recruiting inducements is something everybody is deeply concerned about."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.