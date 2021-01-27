Wisconsin athletic department projects $47 million net impact on budget because of pandemic

The University of Wisconsin athletic department has cut $26 million in expenses this fiscal year while revenue has plummeted compared to what was expected before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The savings, however, covers just more than a third of what the department is projecting to lose in revenue.

The net impact of the pandemic on the UW Athletics budget this school year is projected at $47 million, associate athletic director and chief financial officer Adam Barnes said Wednesday.

Barnes told the Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee revenue losses compared to the pre-pandemic budget will be around $73 million.

The Badgers have lost all of their ticket revenue while home games have been closed to all but a limited number of player parents because of the coronavirus. Sponsorship money also has decreased.

Despite the financial challenges, deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said he doesn't anticipate UW will have to consider cutting any of its 23 sports, calling it a "last resort."

Graphic: Explore Wisconsin Badgers athletics revenue, spending since 2004-05 This interactive graphic shows trends in the Badgers' financials over the years and allows for filtering by sport or category.

McIntosh credited a "shared sacrifice" within the athletic department that has allowed for $26 million in expense cuts this fiscal year as well as a culture of prioritizing needs instead of wants in financial matters.