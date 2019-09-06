An arrest or filing of charges that is believed to be imminent now triggers the automatic suspension of a University of Wisconsin athlete under a change to the athletic department's discipline policy approved Friday by the Athletic Board.
The Student-Athlete Discipline Policy, which covers misconduct by Badgers athletes and exists outside of UW-Madison punishment mechanisms, previously had been enforced when an individual was arrested for or charged with certain crimes.
At its first meeting of the 2019-20 academic year, the Athletic Board expanded when the punishment is applied, although there were questions from board members about ambiguity in the time period covered by the term imminent.
Ray Taffora, the UW-Madison vice chancellor for legal affairs, told the board that the dictionary definition applies: Something that is happening soon.
Athletic Board chair Peter Miller said the changes, which were approved with one abstention, were to better define roles and streamline processes. He also said the new language had been in the works before the August 2018 suspension of football wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who was later expelled by UW-Madison.
Cephus was acquitted of sexual assault charges last month and was reinstated by the school and football team.
A suspension is levied under the Student-Athlete Discipline Policy when an athlete is charged with or arrested for sexual assault; causing serious physical injury or endangering the safety of another person; making a credible threat of serious physical injury; drug possession or delivery; felony theft or felony criminal damage; stalking; or other repeated criminal violations.
Suspended athletes continue to receive financial aid and training opportunities while a factual inquiry ensues but are barred from practices and games. The athletic director, chair of the Athletic Board, a member of the Athletic Board and a designee of the chancellor decide on the disposition of the suspension, with punishment options ranging from reprimand to dismissal from the team.
The policy was initially put in place in 2003.
Other changes approved Friday include adding campus discipline as a reason for mandatory suspension and codifying that the athletic director has the authority to decide on discipline that's not covered by the policy.