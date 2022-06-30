Wisconsin administrators react to UCLA, USC joining 'the one, true powerhouse conference' in Big Ten

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he's happy for the Badgers' West Coast alumni after the Big Ten Conference voted Thursday to add UCLA and Southern Cal.
"They will now be more connected than ever to the conference and to their alma mater," McIntosh said in a statement released by UW in the hours after the move became official. "I can't wait for our teams and fans to come together on a regular basis in Southern California."
Those gatherings typically have been limited to appearances at the Rose Bowl or the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but they'll be more frequent when the Big Ten stretches to the Pacific Ocean starting in 2024.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to admit the Los Angeles teams, the conference said. The negotiation of final terms is pending, but the two schools add a valuable media market to the Big Ten at a time when the conference is negotiating its next set of media rights agreements.
McIntosh said in his statement that the addition was "very exciting news" for UW and the Big Ten.
"UCLA and USC are two of the premier athletic and academic institutions in America," McIntosh said in the statement. "Their addition further strengthens the Big Ten's stature as the nation's most impactful athletic conference, on and off the fields of play."
Interim UW-Madison Chancellor John Karl Scholz also highlighted the connection between the school and California in a statement Thursday.
"This expansion helps solidify the Big Ten Conference as the one, true national powerhouse conference, with member universities, teams and fans stretching from coast to coast," Scholz said.
Incoming UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was dean of the UCLA Law School.
The Big Ten is scheduled to include 16 schools after USC and UCLA join. The SEC is poised to grow to 16 teams by the 2025-26 season with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, a move announced last year.
The strengthening of the Big Ten and SEC comes at the expense of the Pac-12 and Big 12 and continues a shake-up of college sports along geographical and financial lines.
"As college athletics continues to evolve, it is important to stay focused on our mission of providing opportunities for young people to thrive on the fields of competition, in the classroom and in their personal lives," McIntosh said in his statement. "UCLA and USC will be outstanding new partners and competitors and, on behalf of our entire athletics staff, I welcome them both to the Big Ten."
Badgers fans divided over report of UCLA, USC joining the Big Ten
There's a thought
Pretty soon there with be an American College Football League and a National College Football League of paid “amateurs”, with a playoff and the champions facing in a “Super Bowl” championship.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) June 30, 2022
It's the end of the world ...
NLI and Conference Realignment will (already has?) destroy the NCAA as we have all known it.— Brian Denu (@BeloitSoccer) June 30, 2022
A long strange call
I just want Bill Walton calling a Wisconsin basketball game— Asher Low (@alow_33) June 30, 2022
Sorry, seat's taken
Love it especially if this spells the end for Rutgers and Maryland .— richard kalson (@rdk1212) June 30, 2022
Sea to shining sea
Having the New York AND LA markets. pic.twitter.com/vKE9COwVPt— Adam Hefty (@adamhefty) June 30, 2022
Never too early to start
I'm already complaining about having to stay up until 1 am for these road games— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) June 30, 2022
A number's game
Not a fan however $$$ talks. Four super conferences w 16 teams each. 2 divisions of 8. Magic number is 64. Perfect playoff numbers got 8 or 16 team playoff.— Ken Simmons (@KenSimm51368472) June 30, 2022
The jig is up
That the NCAA reallly needs to stop pretending— Cappelle (@adamcappellein6) June 30, 2022
Keep it movin'
Ahhhh…no. Hard pass.— PM Badger (@Oltedlou1) June 30, 2022
California teams would come in and think they are running things from day 1.
Treat other schools like they are rubes.
Let them rebuild their own Pac10/Pac12 whatever.
Trading up
Send them back Minnesota in return.— Wisconsin Nation (@Wisco___Nation) June 30, 2022
Circling the drain
It’s only about the money now. Big Ten football will never be the same. It’s been going downhill for years… might as well slide straight into the toilet now.— Jìm (@BBQinWIS_Jim) June 30, 2022
Early bird gets the win
9am kickoffs at the Rose Bowl sound rough— Andrew Miller (@heyapm) June 30, 2022
Into the unknown
I absolutely love it. It's not possible to go backwards in this new world, so this is making the best of the situation. Outside of UVa, these two are the best possibilities.— Brian Guilbeault (@badgerbri25) June 30, 2022
Dodging a bullet
Either get in front, or get blown out. SEC and Big Ten will be the two super conferences, and this is the death shot for the PAC 12. Next up will be Washington and Oregon.— Bill Goman (@WibadgerfanBill) June 30, 2022
Split decision
For football and basketball this is great. Travel is all chartered. I just am not seeing it workout for the nonrevenue sports .— Lowcountry Badger (@ryanb80) June 30, 2022
Actions speak loudest
Money first, students last. Not a fan.— Badger Steve 🧀🍺🦌 (@UW_Steve) June 30, 2022
Big Ten's history
Insane!!! Not a fan of this idea. Too disconnected to the historic roots of the B1G. The B1G will be coast to coast. Which means too much travel for athletes. Also don’t like what this does to historic Rose Bowl matchups.— Tim Young Eagle (@timyoungeagle) June 30, 2022
Don't stop now
Fits the academic and athletic profile, might as well add Washington and Colorado too then we are really cooking with gas— Mr. Cold Mizer (@awk7091) June 30, 2022
Building an empire
Big Fan! Expands media footprint! Rich get richer!— Charlie Stalle (@CStalle) June 30, 2022
What's not to like?
USC in Madison in the middle of November. And vice versa, im in.— Mike Smith (@SmithMJ7209) June 30, 2022
Swing and a miss
16 schools and only one without baseball— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) June 30, 2022
Nothing lasts forever
Was meant— Bryan Michael Wolfe (@bryanmwolfe) June 30, 2022
Paying the price
Do they realize that means they’ll have to occasionally play Rutgers in cold weather?— J. Fishy (@freyfishy82) June 30, 2022
No argument here
Enough said
First things first
That Maryland to LA flight is just what those students need to succeed in the classroom during week days! Any school’s athletic program that tells you Academics is their main focus is lying to your face. Winning > Grades.— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 30, 2022
A loss for words
