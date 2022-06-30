Wisconsin administrators react to UCLA, USC joining 'the one, true powerhouse conference' in Big Ten

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he's happy for the Badgers' West Coast alumni after the Big Ten Conference voted Thursday to add UCLA and Southern Cal.

"They will now be more connected than ever to the conference and to their alma mater," McIntosh said in a statement released by UW in the hours after the move became official. "I can't wait for our teams and fans to come together on a regular basis in Southern California."

Those gatherings typically have been limited to appearances at the Rose Bowl or the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but they'll be more frequent when the Big Ten stretches to the Pacific Ocean starting in 2024.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to admit the Los Angeles teams, the conference said. The negotiation of final terms is pending, but the two schools add a valuable media market to the Big Ten at a time when the conference is negotiating its next set of media rights agreements.

McIntosh said in his statement that the addition was "very exciting news" for UW and the Big Ten.

"UCLA and USC are two of the premier athletic and academic institutions in America," McIntosh said in the statement. "Their addition further strengthens the Big Ten's stature as the nation's most impactful athletic conference, on and off the fields of play."

Interim UW-Madison Chancellor John Karl Scholz also highlighted the connection between the school and California in a statement Thursday.

"This expansion helps solidify the Big Ten Conference as the one, true national powerhouse conference, with member universities, teams and fans stretching from coast to coast," Scholz said.

Incoming UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was dean of the UCLA Law School.

The Big Ten is scheduled to include 16 schools after USC and UCLA join. The SEC is poised to grow to 16 teams by the 2025-26 season with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, a move announced last year.

The strengthening of the Big Ten and SEC comes at the expense of the Pac-12 and Big 12 and continues a shake-up of college sports along geographical and financial lines.

"As college athletics continues to evolve, it is important to stay focused on our mission of providing opportunities for young people to thrive on the fields of competition, in the classroom and in their personal lives," McIntosh said in his statement. "UCLA and USC will be outstanding new partners and competitors and, on behalf of our entire athletics staff, I welcome them both to the Big Ten."

