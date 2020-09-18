WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has suspended all winter sports competition through Dec. 31.
In a statement released Friday, the decision was made by the conference's Council of Chancellors based on a "thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, and numerous meetings involving various Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) governance groups."
The suspension includes men’s and women’s basketball; women’s gymnastics; men’s and women’s hockey; men’s and women’s indoor track & field; men’s and women’s swimming & diving; and wrestling.
The WIAC said it will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to determine a competitive structure during the spring semester.
The WIAC consists of eight schools: UW-Whitewater, UW-Platteville, UW-La Crosse, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stout, UW-River Falls and UW-Eau Claire.
