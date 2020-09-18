WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has suspended all winter sports competition through Dec. 31.

In a statement released Friday, the decision was made by the conference's Council of Chancellors based on a "thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, and numerous meetings involving various Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) governance groups."

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The suspension includes men’s and women’s basketball; women’s gymnastics; men’s and women’s hockey; men’s and women’s indoor track & field; men’s and women’s swimming & diving; and wrestling.

The WIAC said it will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to determine a competitive structure during the spring semester.

The WIAC consists of eight schools: UW-Whitewater, UW-Platteville, UW-La Crosse, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stout, UW-River Falls and UW-Eau Claire.