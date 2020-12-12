WIAC sets winter sports return for Feb. 1

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference plans to resume winter sports competition on Feb. 1, the league announced in a news release Friday.
The eight WIAC schools will play conference-only schedules in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling.
The plan, approved Friday by the WIAC Council of Chancellors, is contingent on the schools’ ability to secure sufficient ongoing COVID-19 testing. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.
