While football pauses, other Badgers sports continue toward seasons

As the football team stays on indefinite hiatus because of positive COVID-19 tests, the rest of the University of Wisconsin athletic programs are continuing toward the start of their seasons.

Football is the only Badgers team that has started its season but men's hockey and men's and women's basketball are on the path toward games later this month.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez said Tuesday that those sports are continuing preparations as planned.

"Looking at their numbers, I don't see any issues with those teams," he said.

The Badgers men's hockey team is scheduled to open its season Nov. 13 but is still awaiting a completed schedule from the Big Ten Conference.

Men's and women's basketball teams can start playing Nov. 25 but also haven't had full schedules released.

Without detailing specifics, Alvarez said there have been recent positive coronavirus tests in some sports besides football but none in basketball or hockey.

"They're practicing and moving forward and doing OK at this point," Alvarez said.