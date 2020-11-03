 Skip to main content
While football pauses, other Badgers sports continue toward seasons

Trice practice photo

Badgers senior D'Mitrik Trice shoots during an Oct. 14 practice.

 WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

As the football team stays on indefinite hiatus because of positive COVID-19 tests, the rest of the University of Wisconsin athletic programs are continuing toward the start of their seasons.

Football is the only Badgers team that has started its season but men's hockey and men's and women's basketball are on the path toward games later this month.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez said Tuesday that those sports are continuing preparations as planned.

"Looking at their numbers, I don't see any issues with those teams," he said.

The Badgers men's hockey team is scheduled to open its season Nov. 13 but is still awaiting a completed schedule from the Big Ten Conference.

Men's and women's basketball teams can start playing Nov. 25 but also haven't had full schedules released.

Without detailing specifics, Alvarez said there have been recent positive coronavirus tests in some sports besides football but none in basketball or hockey.

"They're practicing and moving forward and doing OK at this point," Alvarez said.

The UW women's hockey team, ranked No. 1 in a preseason poll Tuesday, doesn't have a start date from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Commissioner Jennifer Flowers said last month that the WCHA was hoping to start play in November.

Badgers track and field, cross country, soccer and softball teams have locker rooms on the lower level of the McClain Center near the football team, which has recorded 27 COVID-19 cases since Oct. 24. The other sports haven't been impacted greatly by the football disruptions, according to UW spokespeople.

The volleyball, soccer and cross country teams had their fall seasons moved to start in January or February by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Badgers volleyball players have been practicing but used Tuesday — a mandatory NCAA off day for the election — to work at polling sites.

You asked, we answered: 8 key questions about the Wisconsin football team’s COVID-19 outbreak

