Where Wisconsin athletics will compete in the NIL world, and where it won't

Caleb Williams choosing to transfer to Southern Cal wasn’t surprising.

It was an Occam’s razor end to flurries of speculation about his future this winter, with the star quarterback following his coach, Lincoln Riley, from Oklahoma to the Trojans.

The University of Wisconsin’s also-ran status in the Williams sweepstakes was the real surprise.

It marked a big swing at football’s important position, but it also showed an issue with the Badgers’ approach to athletes’ monetization of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Williams made clear when he decided to transfer that NIL opportunities were going to be front of mind as he chose his next school. Within weeks of signing with the Trojans, Williams signed NIL deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Fanatics, real-estate private equity fund Hawkins Way Capital, and became part-owner and pitch man for the grooming brand Faculty.

Three UW donors, who asked for their names to be withheld as not to affect their relationship with UW, expressed to the State Journal their frustration with the Badgers athletic department not having the infrastructure to connect interested parties with Williams to pitch their NIL deals.

UW’s NIL program, YouDub, is dedicated to athletes already enrolled on campus, providing resources to build their personal brands and other topics but stopping short of facilitating deals. That’s by design — UW’s NIL policies preclude it from guiding athletes to sign certain deals or connecting outside parties with its athletes.

The Williams saga added another bullet point to an insecurity articulated by the donors spoken to for this story that for all the success UW has enjoyed in a number of sports, the university won’t take the steps to compete with the top-tier programs in the most popular sports of football and men’s basketball. They believe UW won’t go as far as others, especially in an unsupervised arena like NIL, in order to win.

Ways to approach NIL is a never-ending conversation inside UW’s athletic department. New partnerships and products announced this year exhibit UW’s desire to give its athletes advantages other schools won’t in the NIL world. But Badgers brass also draws lines that others won’t in an effort to stick to core beliefs not always shared across the landscape of college sports.

That’s the problem UW athletic director Chris McIntosh faces. NIL monetization became permissible by the NCAA on July 1, 2021, the same day McIntosh took over as AD. Nine months later, even the most basic rules about NIL aren’t being followed by other programs, and there’s no enforcement of those rules. McIntosh explained during a half-hour interview with the State Journal the balance UW is striking between maintaining its beliefs in college sports and allowing its athletes to flourish in the NIL world.

“Without it being a commentary on what's happening outside of Madison, Wisconsin,” McIntosh said, “for a long time, we have taken pride in being successful in the classroom, highly competitive, championship-level expectations on the playing field, but doing it the right way. That's who we are.

“One of the aspects of NIL that I'm most pleased with and that we know today that we didn't know a year ago is that we've learned about our own student-athletes’ experience with NIL and that it's been highly successful. And what I mean by that is this — I think we can be competitive with anybody in terms of meeting the individual NIL needs or objectives of our student-athletes.”

Where UW will compete

UW announced two new pieces to its NIL portfolio this month that strengthen the infrastructure that exists for Badgers athletes to find and execute deals.

“YouDub Marketplace” is an expansion of the department’s existing relationship with Opendorse, a leader in athlete brand-building and one of the biggest players in the NIL scene. “YouDub Marketplace” will give outside parties a direct line to pitch UW athletes on endorsing products or other NIL activities. Athletes and businesses can exchange contracts and payment through the marketplace as well.

UW athletes already were on Opendorse’s wider database of college athletes open to NIL pitches. Athletes interested in engaging in NIL deals activated and customized a profile listing their background, interests, social media handles and asking prices. Outside parties submit pitches through the platform. Degree’s Breaking Limits campaign, which sponsored UW’s Matt Henningsen (football), Dana Rettke (volleyball) and Chayla Edwards (women’s hockey), used Opendorse to connect with Badgers athletes, per a UW spokesman.

The “YouDub Marketplace” is one of the first school-specific offerings from Opendorse, making it easier to find Badgers athletes, past and present, to pitch deals with. UW is one of three schools with a single-school marketplace from Opendorse, joining Oregon and Oregon State. Other similar programs through a company named INFLCR are active at 16 other programs, including Big Ten rivals Michigan and Michigan State.

The department also announced a deal with Altius Sports Partners, whose founder and CEO is Lancaster native and UW graduate Casey Schwab. Altius provides a national perspective on the NIL landscape and shares best practices with the department while educating athletes on matters such as personal finance, contracts and more. Altius doesn’t replace attorney or agent representation for athletes, but it is another place athletes can get counsel, adding to on-campus resources like the UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic and Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.

Altius will help educate donors and businesses interested in participating in NIL deals as well.

“Given how quickly this has changed, they bring a really valuable service to the table educating us as a department on what's happening, where the landscape is,” McIntosh said. “It's helping us look at this in a different way. That's really valuable to help educate our student-athletes on how they can give themselves the best chance of being successful. And then to educate our constituents, they’re a resource to educate our donors, our sponsor partners or anybody else.”

UW is one of the first partners with Fanatics in a group licensing agreement that will allow football players to opt-in for their jerseys to be sold. So if sophomore tailback Braelon Allen were to opt in, fans could purchase his No. 0 jersey with Allen on the back and Allen would receive a royalty on each sale. This group licensing model will extend to other areas like trading cards, non-fungible tokens and the college football video game, which is expected to return in the next year or two after being shut down since 2013.

Where it won’t, and why collectives matter

All of the above examples show how UW is helping its enrolled athletes compete in the NIL space. But they don’t put dollar figures in front of a transfer recruit like Williams or guarantee a high school prospect deals upon signing a letter of intent.

Using NIL in recruiting has been a bridge too far for UW. The NCAA’s rules on NIL and the department’s own policy ban using NIL deals as an improper recruiting inducement, but no NCAA program has been punished for breaking those rules since the floodgates opened last summer. UW and the NCAA’s policies on NIL are the only guidelines UW must follow since the state of Wisconsin doesn’t have a law dealing with NIL activities.

NIL has spurred the rise of collectives, which are donor-led groups that are independent from the university meant to pool funds and facilitate NIL deals. Blake Lawrence, the CEO of Opendorse, told The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel that he believes every Power Five institution will have a collective supporting it by the end of the year. These collectives are often the entities behind the headlines of entire teams getting guaranteed NIL payments or a recruit having a certain amount of money in deals ready before they set foot on campus.

Collectives can be sport-specific, but most advertise being involved with at least a few sports at the institution they support. An example is an Oklahoma collective led by former football coach Barry Switzer that launched last weekend, stating it will work with the Sooners football, men’s basketball and softball teams to start. The news release for 1Oklahoma said football players will have the chance to earn as much as $50,000 per year through work with the collective.

UW doesn’t have a collective yet, but McIntosh knows something of the sort is coming soon.

“I am keenly aware of the variety of outside entities that have stood up to participate in NIL activities,” McIntosh said. “I would anticipate … there'll be outside entities that will emerge that will be dedicated to the Badgers. In what form, too early to know.

“I think that there's an opportunity for something different, something that's uniquely Wisconsin to emerge. Maybe I'm just not so quick to jump on the word collective to describe it.”

UW once had a booster group in the Mendota Gridiron Club supporting the football program, but it was shut down in January 2019. That club once was involved in generating money for facility updates at Camp Randall and the building of the McClain Center. It also for some time provided portions of coaches' compensation agreements. A group like that in current times could support the program by facilitating NIL deals for athletes.

McIntosh said he would be open to working with whatever collective or other entity forms outside of the department, and he said the partnership with Altius also can help both sides of that arrangement. Collectives can get guidance from the universities they support, particularly on the matter of staying within their state or department rules.

“It's certainly less than ideal for outside entities to be operating in a vacuum, and the same would go for us,” he said. “I'd like to think that the best way that our student-athletes could benefit from this, in a permissible fashion, would be for collaboration to take place.”

The current landscape of collectives doesn’t appeal to McIntosh as much as a sports marketing agency model. McIntosh didn’t go into specifics of what that model could entail, but one possibility would be the entity leveraging UW’s existing corporate partnerships to land larger deals for individuals or groups of UW athletes. McIntosh believes that NIL is here to stay, and he supports that. He’d like the outside entities that support Badgers athletes to provide more than lump-sum payments while the athlete is playing in a UW uniform.

Sharing success stories

UW has had multiple athletes generate six figures in revenue, and many more in the tens of thousands of dollars through NIL deals.

The Badgers also have had one of the largest philanthropic NIL examples to date, with senior center Chris Vogt raising more than $200,000 for relief to his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado struck in December.

Safety Collin Wilder and point guard Chucky Hepburn set precedent of how to capitalize on a moment in this NIL world, while Allen, the starting tailback, and guard Johnny Davis showed how homegrown talent can become star pitchmen.

Outside of Vogt’s work, which UW helped spread the word about, the department has been quiet about the successes of its athletes in the NIL world. There are issues to consider on that front — does the athlete want their business dealings publicized? Does UW promote every NIL deal? Only some? What’s the cutoff? But some type of fanfare when someone on a Badgers roster makes good would show how NIL success can be had at the institution.

UW’s most visible coaches like football’s Paul Chryst and men’s basketball’s Greg Gard aren’t ones to puff out their chests, especially for something off the field like quarterback Graham Mertz’s solid NIL portfolio. So the task of distributing the merits of UW’s NIL program likely falls on the department.

“How we tell that story continues to evolve,” McIntosh said. “Some of these are more recent realizations as we go through it. It's really a young space right now, but I think there is an opportunity for us to tell a better story about it.”

McIntosh strongly believes a universal code governing NIL is needed, whether that comes from the NCAA or federal government. The NCAA has petitioned Congress to create a law to supersede state laws and put NIL rules back onto even footing, but the prospect of that coming through looks a way off.

So UW will continue expanding its NIL offerings while not taking it further than it believes it should.

“My hope is that we'll find a level of consistency with NIL, but not just limited to NIL,” McIntosh said. “But the reality is that it doesn't exist today. And so I think we are left to come up with our own strategy based upon our understanding of an inconsistent regulatory environment, guided by our own principles and values. That's the approach that we've taken.”

