What we know about the search committee that will hire Barry Alvarez's replacement as Wisconsin athletic director

It later emerged that the meeting only will share details on how the search will be conducted. It'll still be held in closed session, according to an agenda citing a state statute that allows debate behind closed doors when considering "employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility."

The exemption to the state’s open records law is for discussions of specific employees or potential hires, not for a general discussion of a hiring process.

Alvarez was given a chance to stump for the top internal candidate, deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh, at a news conference Tuesday. He initially said he was "reluctant to beat the bandwagon" but added that it was his responsibility "to have someone prepared."

"Chris McIntosh was a player here. He loves Wisconsin. He understands it. It means something to him," Alvarez said. "(He's) very bright, and he's been outstanding. I've given him a lot of responsibility. He spearheaded many of the things that we did, and managing staff and how we managed everything throughout COVID."