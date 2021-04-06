Watch now: Wisconsin honors Barry Alvarez with retirement celebration

Watch as the University of Wisconsin celebrates Barry Alvarez's 31-year Badgers career with "Thanks Coach! Celebrating Three Decades of Excellence" Tuesday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stay tuned after the festivities for a formal news conference held by Alvarez, who announced on Tuesday that he would retire from his role as athletic director on June 30.
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
