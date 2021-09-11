Watch now: New Badgers hall of fame members describe 'overwhelming' experience

Overwhelming. Humbling. Special.
That's how some of the 23 new members of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame who were recognized Friday described the meaning of the award.
The Badgers had ceremonies to induct members of the Class of 2020 that was initially feted virtually last year as well as this year's 12-person group.
The new members from 2020 were Richard Bartman (boxing), Jeff Braun (men's track and field), Tom Burke (football), John Byce (baseball, men's hockey), Aaron Gibson (football), Ted Kellner (special service), Carla MacLeod (women's hockey), Bo Ryan (men's basketball), Jessie Stomski (women's basketball), Mike Wilkinson (men's basketball) and Jackie Zoch (women's rowing).
The 2021 class included Gabe Carimi (football), Lloyd Cooke (men's cross country and track and field), Meghan Duggan (women's hockey), Yasmin Farooq (women's rowing), Tamara J. Flarup (administration), Blake Geoffrion (men's hockey), Grant James (men's rowing), Ross James (men's rowing), Ron Jeidy (wrestling), Ron Leafblad (special service), Jon Leuer (men's basketball) and Maggie Meyer (women's swimming and diving).