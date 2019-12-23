The spirit of the season is more important than the ability to hold a tune.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

At least that's what we're telling ourselves after we got together groups of people representing Madison-area sports teams to sing "The 12 Days of Christmas."

Athletes, front office personnel, a coach and a mascot from these teams loaned their voices to the effort: University of Wisconsin volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's hockey, men's basketball and wrestling; Forward Madison FC; the Madison Capitols; Madison College women's basketball; Edgewood College; Madison Memorial girls basketball; Stoughton wrestling and the Madison Mallards.

And if you're still looking for more holiday spirit, check out our video from 2018, with Madison sports personalities reading "The Night Before Christmas."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.