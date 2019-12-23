The spirit of the season is more important than the ability to hold a tune.
You have free articles remaining.
At least that's what we're telling ourselves after we got together groups of people representing Madison-area sports teams to sing "The 12 Days of Christmas."
Athletes, front office personnel, a coach and a mascot from these teams loaned their voices to the effort: University of Wisconsin volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's hockey, men's basketball and wrestling; Forward Madison FC; the Madison Capitols; Madison College women's basketball; Edgewood College; Madison Memorial girls basketball; Stoughton wrestling and the Madison Mallards.
And if you're still looking for more holiday spirit, check out our video from 2018, with Madison sports personalities reading "The Night Before Christmas."