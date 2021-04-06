 Skip to main content
Watch live: Wisconsin honors Barry Alvarez with retirement celebration
Watch live: Wisconsin honors Barry Alvarez with retirement celebration

With Barry Alvarez announcing his retirement as athletic director at the University of Wisconsin, take a look back at some of the biggest celebrations during his time with the Badgers.

Watch live as the University of Wisconsin celebrates Barry Alvarez's 31-year Badgers career with "Thanks Coach! Celebrating Three Decades of Excellence" at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Stay tuned after the festivities for a formal news conference held by Alvarez, who announced on Tuesday that he would retire from his role as athletic director on June 30

