Walter Dickey retires after 9 years with Badgers athletic department

Walter Dickey, a high-ranking member of the University of Wisconsin athletic department since 2011 and before that the Athletic Board chair for six years, has retired.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez made the announcement at Friday's board meeting, saying the move was effective at the end of September.

Dickey most recently was special assistant to the athletic director after serving as deputy athletic director. He oversaw compliance and was a liaison to the Athletic Board, the Big Ten and campus legal affairs.

"He's been reliable and someone that we really leaned on for a lot of things," Alvarez said.

Alvarez hired Dickey for the athletic staff after Dickey retired from his position as a faculty member of the UW-Madison Law School in 2011.

