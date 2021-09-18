Youth delivers as No. 2 Badgers volleyball team sweeps Northern Illinois

Sheffield was pleased with Jardine’s offensive performance but noted that she made a number of defensive errors. He was particularly pleased with the adjustments she made in her attacks.

“The first few swings she was just trying to overpower the libero and the libero was having none of that,” he said. “So she started working the line shots, working some tips and into some different depths in the cross court and things started going a lot better for her offensively.

“She’s got an unbelievable amount of potential. This is a different level and she’s learning. This was a good match for her.”

Likewise for the 6-9 Smrek, who got her eight kills on just 11 swings with one error.

Sheffield also made a switch in his back court with Gio Civita getting her first chance at libero and Lauren Barnes taking her spot at defensive specialist.

“Both Gio and Barnesy have a lot of similarities,” he said. “Their numbers are very similar. Lauren gets her team to win a little more in practice and that’s been the edge. Not a little bit. For two years in a row her team wins at a very high level in almost all competitions, like 85% over two years. That says something.