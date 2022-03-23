Wisconsin's Kelly Sheffield is on a mission to increase televised volleyball coverage

National television has finally discovered college women’s basketball.

Now, Kelly Sheffield is wondering when it will do the same for volleyball.

Sheffield, the University of Wisconsin volleyball coach, couldn’t help but notice over the weekend that every game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament was being televised, including four second-round games that were shown on ABC. The rest were on the ESPN family of networks.

That’s in sharp contrast with the NCAA volleyball tournament, where just 12 of 63 matches were televised, with the others available only on ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+.

Sheffield turned to Twitter to express his frustration over that disparity, saying, in part, “The difference in coverage of the two sports is a slap in the face.”

Sheffield is quick to emphasize he’s not knocking the women’s basketball coverage. Rather, he’s celebrating it. He just wants to see it expand to include volleyball, which has become the dominant female sport in the younger ages.

“It is not an anti-women’s basketball thing by any means,” he said. “It’s about time and how this is being covered by television is awesome. But you could not turn on the television and find a single volleyball match for the first two rounds of our tournament. You turn on the TV for the opening weekend of the women’s basketball tournament and at one time you could find five different games on.

“The fact that women’s basketball is on ABC for the (second-round) games and our final gets on ESPN2, you certainly have to question the decisions that are being made. It’s a frustration that’s shared by a lot of people.”

Count legendary Florida coach Mary Wise among those people.

She notes participation in volleyball has surpassed that of basketball at the high school level — 452,808 for volleyball compared to 399,067 for basketball, according to a National Federation of High School Associations survey in 2019. The volleyball numbers represented a 12% increase from 10 years earlier, while the basketball numbers were down 10.2%.

“The basketball coverage is long overdue and deserved,” said Wise, the winningest female volleyball coach in NCAA Division I history and fourth overall with 1,001 victories. “My take is that the NCAA, it’s time that they put the resources and the backing behind the sport that the most girls play. You would never not do that for the men. You would never promote other sports over the most popular sports for boys.

“Ours is a unique situation because our sport has grown on the backs of no one. We’ve had no male sport comparison and yet here we are. It’s a terrific time to be in the sport as girls have chosen volleyball without the promotion, the publicity, the TV, the marketing dollars into the championships that basketball has had.”

ESPN spokeswoman Kimberly Elchlepp pointed out the network has expanded its volleyball coverage by showing all the matches in one format or the other, with the regionals, semifinals and final on the ESPN networks. The regionals were shown on ESPNU, which is available on fewer systems than ESPN and ESPN2.

“Through our ongoing conversations with the NCAA, we consistently look for opportunities to expand coverage of ESPN’s portfolio of college championship events, including women’s volleyball,” Elchlepp said in an email.

She also noted the 2021 women’s basketball final drew and audience of 4.1 million, while the volleyball championship match between UW and Nebraska attracted 1.2 million viewers.

That puts the onus on volleyball fans to step up and show their support, said Kathy DeBoer, executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

“Television is a business,” DeBoer said. “If you get 4 million viewers, television is going to pay attention and it’s going to cover you more robustly. Because there’s money to be made from advertisers if you can deliver 4 million viewers.

“This isn’t a very complicated formula. More viewers means more television. The good news for volleyball is that the last championship had 1.2 million viewers, which is higher than it had ever been.”

Sheffield said the comparison of viewers is skewed because women’s basketball is getting greater promotion from having all of its games televised, especially those on ABC.

“It isn’t apples to apples,” he said. “Women’s basketball is getting the entire machine behind that sport right now and that is awesome. That machine needs to be getting behind volleyball.

“That Buick commercial where they’re talking about 40% of college athletes are women but they only get 10% of the coverage. I’m hoping that exact same commercial is played during volleyball season, because it needs to. It’s right on. But it also feels a little bit weak if it’s just going to be one sport that we’re going to pick to get behind when so many things are showing that this sport should be right alongside women’s basketball with the machine getting behind.”

Sheffield praised the Big Ten Network for providing comparable coverage and promotion for both volleyball and women’s basketball. This past season BTN televised 47 volleyball matches and 48 regular-season women’s basketball games, plus 12 Big Ten tournament contests.

Women’s basketball set records for the regular season Ohio State-Iowa game of 164,000 viewers and the tournament semifinal matchup between Iowa and Nebraska that attracted 286,000 viewers.

But the Nov. 26 volleyball match between Nebraska and UW dwarfed those numbers by drawing a record 375,000 viewers. Overall, volleyball viewership on BTN ranks third behind football and men’s basketball.

“Our conference has been covered pretty darn well for the last few years,” Sheffield said. “But it needs to happen nationally and it definitely needs to happen with our tournament. Our tournament cannot go radio silent. It was blacked out. It was just on streaming services.”

Sheffield anticipated that he would be stirring up a hornet’s nest when he put out his Tweets while recruiting at a large club volleyball event in Minneapolis. And he was not disappointed.

“After I put that out I couldn’t walk anywhere without people coming up and commenting on it and agreeing with me,” he said. “The people that follow this sport are having a difficult time understanding because it is right in our face. This would be awesome for our sport and where our sport is, demands the exact same coverage.

“If we’re not going to fight for our sport and call out things like this, then who does? That’s supposed to be our job, fighting for our sports. This such a big discrepancy that shame on any of us who aren’t speaking up about this.”