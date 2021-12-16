Wisconsin volleyball's Brittany Dildine named nation's top assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brittany Dildine of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has been named the National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Dildine, the first UW volleyball coach to receive a national honor, is in her ninth season with the Badgers as the recruiting coordinator and on-court assistant. She works with the passers and back-row defenders.

“This award represents much more than how I assist in a program,” Dildine said. “It represents the group of us that believe in the way we win, by investing in the people you work with, assisting them reach whatever dreams they have in their lives as they are more than just volleyball players. They are young women that want to make a difference in the world. Of course, we couldn’t do our job if it wasn’t for the players. It is through their dreams in which I thrive.”

The No. 4 seed Badgers (29-3) will play No. 1 Louisville (32-0) Thursday in the NCAA national semifinals. It is the fourth time UW has advanced to the Final Four since Dildine came to the program from Dayton along with head coach Kelly Sheffield. UW has made the tournament field in each of the nine seasons since the coaches arrived and won four Big Ten Conference championships.