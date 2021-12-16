Wisconsin volleyball's Brittany Dildine named nation's top assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brittany Dildine of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team has been named the National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Dildine, the first UW volleyball coach to receive a national honor, is in her ninth season with the Badgers as the recruiting coordinator and on-court assistant. She works with the passers and back-row defenders.
“This award represents much more than how I assist in a program,” Dildine said. “It represents the group of us that believe in the way we win, by investing in the people you work with, assisting them reach whatever dreams they have in their lives as they are more than just volleyball players. They are young women that want to make a difference in the world. Of course, we couldn’t do our job if it wasn’t for the players. It is through their dreams in which I thrive.”
The No. 4 seed Badgers (29-3) will play No. 1 Louisville (32-0) Thursday in the NCAA national semifinals. It is the fourth time UW has advanced to the Final Four since Dildine came to the program from Dayton along with head coach Kelly Sheffield. UW has made the tournament field in each of the nine seasons since the coaches arrived and won four Big Ten Conference championships.
“For 13 years I’ve worked with Brittany,” Sheffield said. “I’ve watched her growth and I’ve seen her work ethic. She is passionate about this sport and the players she gets to work with and puts her entire soul into her people. She teaches, inspires, learns, is a servant leader, and she brings those attributes every single day.”
Dildine has coached three UW liberos to All-America and All-Big Ten honors — Taylor Morey, Tiffany Clark and Lauren Barnes.
As recruiting coordinator she has helped bring in six top-20 classes, including the No. 2 class in 2017, the No. 3 class in 2015 and the No. 4 class in 2020.
Dildine was named in 2014 as one of the AVCA’s Thirty under 30 award winners, recognizing up-and-coming coaching talent at all levels of the sport.
“There is nothing more important than the gift of belief — the belief in your players, the belief in the head coach and their vision,” added Dildine. “None of that is possible without the belief in oneself which was discovered all because my former coaches believed in me. I have had nothing but tremendous examples of what it means to be a good assistant coach. I’m grateful to the dedicated group of people I work with on a day-to-day basis at the University of Wisconsin.”
Before coming to UW, Dildine spent four years on Sheffield’s staff at Dayton, as the Flyers compiled a 110-20 record, including a 57-2 mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Dayton won the A10 title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament each of those years.
Dildine, a native of Lafayette, Indiana, was a two-sport athlete at Purdue, playing as a libero/outside hitter with the Boilermakers volleyball team and a guard on the basketball team.