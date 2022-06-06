Wisconsin volleyball will play match at Kohl Center with eye on NCAA attendance record

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will take a run at setting an NCAA regular-season attendance record during its national title defense.
The Badgers will play perennial national power Florida at the Kohl Center on Sept. 16, the team announced Monday.
The record announced attendance for a regular-season match is 14,022, when Creighton played Nebraska at CHI Health Center in Omaha in 2018.
The Kohl Center holds up to 17,287 for basketball and 15,359 for hockey.
It'll be the first volleyball event in the venue since 1998. UW hosted a two-day tournament in September that year in preparation for the Final Four there in December. Long Beach State's championship game victory against Penn State drew an announced crowd of 13,194, a record at the time.
UW has trailed only Nebraska in average announced attendance nationally since 2014. The Badgers listed an average of 7,504 last season, a school record because of expanded capacity at the Field House.
The match against Florida is expected to be played on the Kohl Center basketball court with volleyball markings and a temporary net support system installed.
Details on ticket availability weren't released Monday.
The Badgers open the season on the road against TCU on Aug. 26. Their first home match is Sept. 2 against Marquette at the Field House.
