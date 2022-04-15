Wisconsin volleyball team victorious in spring season finale

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team closed out its spring season competition Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Northern Iowa at the Stoltz Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Jade Demps led a balanced attack with 10 kills as the Badgers prevailed 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 before a sellout crowd on the campus of the University of Dubuque.
Demps had just two hitting errors as she hit .267. Anna Smrek and Lauren Jardine each added nine kills for UW.
The Badgers hit .211 for the match, while the Panthers hit .185.
As in the previous match against Marquette, UW used a 6-2 alignment, with MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn sharing setting duties. Hammill had 19 assists and Ashburn 16.
Devyn Robinson and Caroline Crawford each had seven blocks as the Badgers held a decisive 14-6 advantage in team blocks.
Liz Gregorski had a team-high nine digs for UW.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team takes down Nebraska Cornhuskers to win NCAA title
Wisconsin react after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
UW's Julia Orzol, who finished her freshman season playing on an injured leg, figures to see her role grow significantly next season.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek, center, prepares to spike the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin reserve players react after their team scores a point against Nebraska during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield celebrates after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes, center, reacts after her team scores a point against Nebraska during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska ad Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders get the crowd going before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheer team member Logan Larsen cheers before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the arrival of the Wisconsin and Nebraska women's volleyball teams prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans wait for the arrival of the Wisconsin and Nebraska women's volleyball teams prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) and Lauren Stivrins (right) try to block a spike by Wisconsin's Julia Orzol during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament between Wisconsin and Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's reserve players stand on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fans cheer during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska reserve players react after their team is scored on by Wisconsin during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska players huddle during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball towards Wisconsin's Anna Smrek (14) and Devon Robinson (10) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's reserve players react after their team scores a point during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) digs the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska head coach John Cook sits on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) and Lauren Trivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!