 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Wisconsin volleyball team victorious in spring season finale

  • 0
  • Dan Larson

Members of the University of Wisconsin and UW-Green Bay women's volleyball teams listen as the sold-out crowd at Beaver Dam High School stands while Beaver Dam senior Bri DiStefano sings the National Anthem before the two teams scrimmage on Tuesday night.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team closed out its spring season competition Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Northern Iowa at the Stoltz Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Jade Demps led a balanced attack with 10 kills as the Badgers prevailed 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 before a sellout crowd on the campus of the University of Dubuque.

Demps had just two hitting errors as she hit .267. Anna Smrek and Lauren Jardine each added nine kills for UW.

The Badgers hit .211 for the match, while the Panthers hit .185.

As in the previous match against Marquette, UW used a 6-2 alignment, with MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn sharing setting duties. Hammill had 19 assists and Ashburn 16.

Devyn Robinson and Caroline Crawford each had seven blocks as the Badgers held a decisive 14-6 advantage in team blocks.

Liz Gregorski had a team-high nine digs for UW.

People are also reading…

demps mug 11-11

Demps
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers WR Markus Allen on the competition in his position group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics