Wisconsin volleyball team victorious in spring season finale

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team closed out its spring season competition Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Northern Iowa at the Stoltz Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Jade Demps led a balanced attack with 10 kills as the Badgers prevailed 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 before a sellout crowd on the campus of the University of Dubuque.

Demps had just two hitting errors as she hit .267. Anna Smrek and Lauren Jardine each added nine kills for UW.

The Badgers hit .211 for the match, while the Panthers hit .185.

As in the previous match against Marquette, UW used a 6-2 alignment, with MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn sharing setting duties. Hammill had 19 assists and Ashburn 16.

Devyn Robinson and Caroline Crawford each had seven blocks as the Badgers held a decisive 14-6 advantage in team blocks.

Liz Gregorski had a team-high nine digs for UW.