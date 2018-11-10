These were the no drama Badgers.
Coming off an emotional come-from-the-brink-of-disaster five-set victory over Purdue the night before, the No. 8 University of Wisconsin volleyball team took care of Indiana efficiently Saturday night with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 sweep at the UW Field House.
Tionna Williams, who was honored along with former teammate and current manager Amber MacDonald in Senior Night ceremonies after the match, got things going early with seven of her 10 kills in the first set.
“I thought T did a really good job setting the tone tonight offensively,” said coach Kelly Sheffield said.
Williams said she tried to treat the match like any other, and credited setter Sydney Hilley for feeding her the ball in good situations.
“We have to come out every day with the same mentality,” Williams said. “So it was just another game for me, having that mentality. Syd was giving me a lot of nice sets, so a lot of credit to her. You can’t set the middle if you can’t dig the ball or pass the ball.
“I’m not so much of an emotional type with things like Senior Night, so I don’t think that much about it. Toward the end, though, you could start sensing it a little bit more. Like, OK, it’s Senior Night, people are here to celebrate me and Amber. It was a really good team win.”
Her middle blocker partner Dana Rettke helped finish things off with eight of her 13 kills in the third set, including six in a row down the stretch, to lead the Badgers (18-6, 11-5 Big Ten).
Indiana (15-12, 6-10) kept things close in the first set, which was tied at 21 before UW closed out on a 4-0 run.
The Badgers dominated the second set and then were in another 21-21 tie in the third set before closing out the match.
“Indiana is a great team and they kind of took it to us at the beginning of the first set,” Hilley said. “It took us awhile to settle in but I think we played a lot cleaner toward the end of the first set and the second set.”
After hitting just .196 in the first set with six errors, the Badgers had just six errors combined in the last two sets as they hit .365.
“I thought Syd did a really nice job running the offense and made some really nice sets,” Sheffield said.
But the statistic he was most impressed with was Hilley’s match-high 13 digs.
“I think she left seven or eight of them out there but it’s still 13,” he said. “I think she went the month of September without getting 13 digs, so it was certainly nice to see her get that tonight.”
Hilley said her defensive play is still a work in progress.
“I feel like I’ve definitely gotten better, but there was still a lot more I could’ve done,” she said. “That’s an area of my game that I’m going to keep working on.”
The Badgers will close out the regular season with four road matches and are virtually guaranteed of at least one more home match in the NCAA tournament.
But even though there’s a good chunk of the season remaining, Senior Night provided Hilley with a good moment to reflect on Williams’ four-year contributions.
“You hear them read off the accolades and the wins she’s been a part of and top 10 in blocks and hitting percentage and it’s just like, wow, this person has made Wisconsin volleyball history and I got to play with her for two years,” Hilley said. “It’s been an honor.”
Saturday’s match also was the last for Lisa Peterson, who has been the official scorekeeper for 40 years, dating back to when the Badgers played at the UW Natatorium.
Indiana 21 14 22
Wisconsin 25 25 25
INDIANA (kills-digs-blocks) — Brisack 0-6-0, Huybers 7-3-3, Edwards 10-1-4, Johnson 3-1-1, Lofton 7-0-1, Malloy 6-10-0, Lebo 0-10-0, Koors 0-4-0, Fogg 0-0-0, Asdell 4-2-1, Westenhofer 0-8-0, Meehan 0-0-0. Totals 37-45-7.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Hilley 1-13-0, Williams 10-1-3, Duello 6-3-2, Rettke 13-2-2, Loberg 9-6-1, Haggerty 5-10-2, Clark 0-12-0, Hart 0-1-0, Dodge 0-7-0. Totals 44-55-5.
Hitting percentage — I .175, W .294. Aces — I 1 (Malloy), W 3 (Hilley, Rettke, Loberg). Assists — I 34 (Westenhofer 17), W 43 (Hilley 40). Att. – 7,052.