Wisconsin volleyball team advances to its third straight final four

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team is headed back to the NCAA final four.
The No. 4 seed Badgers advanced to the national semifinals for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in program history by sweeping Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 Saturday night before a sellout crowd at the UW Field House.
The Badgers (29-3) will face No. 1 seed Louisville (32-0) in a national semifinal match Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Cardinals advanced by defeating ACC rival Georgia Tech in four sets on Saturday.
Super senior Dana Rettke had 15 kills in her final match at the Field House to lead the Badgers, with sophomore Devyn Robinson chipping in with 11 kills.
Another super senior Sydney Hilley was named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional, with Rettke and Robinson also making the all-tournament team.
Airi Miyabe led the Gophers (23-9) with 13 kills.