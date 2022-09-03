Wisconsin volleyball shows support for Duke volleyball player during home opener

It was a night full of celebration for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The Badgers raised their 2021 national championship banner and received their rings to commemorate their accomplishments. They welcomed back last season’s stars — the ones who aren’t still on the team, at least.

It would have been easy to miss the all-black attire the Badgers wore during warmups Friday before their 3-1 win against Marquette at the UW Field House. Both UW’s and Marquette’s coaching staff wore black during the match.

It was to support Rachel Richardson, a Duke sophomore volleyball player, and to denounce racism in all areas, especially on the volleyball court.

Richardson took to Twitter following her team’s game against BYU on Aug. 26 to speak out against racial slurs yelled at her and her teammates during their match in Provo, Utah. She said the “slurs and comments” directed at her caused her to feel unsafe, and she didn’t feel that officials at the game acted quickly to stop the incident.

UW was in Texas and just had finished its season opener against TCU when the players heard about the incident at BYU.

“We all decided we're going to have a voice in this,” UW junior Devyn Robinson said. “We're going to stand up, we're going to support posts on Instagram. Let the world know that this is not OK and we stand with her.”

Marquette coach Ryan Theis got an email Wednesday from “a large contingent of coaches of color” asking volleyball teams to support Richardson — and all people of color — by wearing black Friday.

“It was a no-brainer,” Theis said. “It's not just our team standing there. The entire sport doesn't want that part of our culture. Hopefully it says something for our athletes of color, and we certainly don't want them to feel uncomfortable in any environment.”

No one questioned when the Badgers ran out onto the court in all black. They accepted their championship rings and watched the banner drop while helping speak out against racism.

UW was in its traditional red and white jerseys when the match began, but the coaches remained dressed in black. Even the players who weren’t going to play joined their coaches.

“I can't just take my race out of the sport,” Robinson said. “This is me, I am part of this. I was really grateful I was able to show my support with the team wearing black.”

It was UW’s home opener after its 2021 national championship run. UW coach Kelly Sheffield said it was important for the Badgers to use their platform in that spotlight moment.

“When you have a platform here, with the following that we have and the success that we have, we take that seriously,” Sheffield said. “That's something we talk about. This is certainly one of those things, but it's not the only thing. There's a lot of things these guys are passionate about. I think everybody's pretty locked arm-and-arm in this.”