Two members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team received Big Ten Conference honors for their play in victories over Texas and High Point over the weekend.
Sophomore outside hitter Grace Loberg was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and sophomore Sydney Hilley was named co-setter of the week.
Loberg had 19 kills and a career-high 18 digs to lead the No. 2 Badgers past then-No. 2 Texas in four sets on Saturday night, hitting .457. She sat out the High Point match with a minor leg issue.
Hilley was named MVP of the HotelRED Invitational as she averaged 11.88 assists per set, 2.75 digs and 1.00 blocks while the Badgers hit .307 for the weekend. She had a career-high six blocks against High Point and matched her career best of 14 digs.