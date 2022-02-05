 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin volleyball program gets transfer from Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made a big addition Saturday in Sarah Franklin, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter who is transferring from Michigan State.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling five-set NCAA title match to win the program's first national championship on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Franklin was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 when she ranked third in the conference with 3.96 kills per set. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

McCaa
