Wisconsin volleyball program gets transfer from Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team made a big addition Saturday in Sarah Franklin, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter who is transferring from Michigan State.
Franklin was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 when she ranked third in the conference with 3.96 kills per set. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
🎥Gülce Güçtekin - Highlights— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) January 21, 2022
GG wanted to introduce herself...and we wanted to show off her defense. pic.twitter.com/5BRx3bPrij