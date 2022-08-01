Wisconsin volleyball picked as favorite in Big Ten preseason poll

CHICAGO — The names on the roster may have changed but the expectations remain the same for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The Badgers, the reigning NCAA champions and three-time defending Big Ten Conference champs, were picked to make it four straight titles in a poll of Big Ten coaches announced Monday.

UW, which defeated Nebraska in December to win its first national title, was tabbed as the favorite, with the Cornhuskers picked to finish second in the poll of the 14 coaches. Minnesota was picked for third place, followed by Ohio State and Penn State to round out the top five.

The Badgers placed three players on the preseason All-Big Ten team — junior middle blocker/right side Devyn Robinson, redshirt sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin and sophomore right side/middle blocker Anna Smrek.

Nebraska and Ohio State also landed three players on the preseason team while Minnesota had two.

Those named to the team are: Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry; Maryland middle blocker Rainelle Jones; Michigan outside hitter Jess Mruzik; libero CC McGraw and outside hitter Jenna Wenaas of Minnesota; outside hitter Madi Kubik, libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord of Nebraska; Northwestern outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara; and opposite Emily Londot, setter Mac Podraza and middle blocker Rylee Rader of Ohio State.

Kubik was the only unanimous selection among the coaches.

The Badgers will open the season August 26 against TCU in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Fort Worth Texas. They will play Baylor there the next day.

2022 Big Ten volleyball preseason poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

6. (tie) Illinois

(tie) Michigan

8. Purdue

9. Northwestern

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Indiana

14. Rutgers