Wisconsin volleyball middle blocker Caroline Crawford gets two wins in one night

Caroline Crawford swore she never even thought about any other sporting event Saturday evening during the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s match against UIC at the UW Field House.

But she was excited to learn afterward that Kansas had defeated Villanova in the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

You can take the girl out of Kansas, but you can’t take all the Kansas out of the girl.

“I actually did not think about it during the match or before,” said Crawford, who transferred from Kansas to UW after last season. “But I thought about it (Friday) because I really wanted to watch KU play. I know a few of the players and I have them winning in my bracket. I’m really happy for them. Bill Self definitely has something special going there.”

Likewise, Crawford had something special going Saturday as she had 13 kills to share the match high with Jade Demps, and hit .600 with just one hitting error in 20 attempts to help lead the Badgers to a 25-18, 25-8, 23-25, 25-11 victory.

Crawford, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, said she felt more comfortable than in her UW debut on Tuesday in Beaver Dam, when she had just three kills and hit a negative .077 against UW-Green Bay.

“Getting to know the girls, not only on the floor but off the floor, these past few weeks has really helped build that chemistry and help me feel more confident,” Crawford said. “I think the first time around, I hadn’t really played in front of that many fans in a high school gym so I think it was a little nerve-wracking. This time around I felt a lot more comfortable.”

If playing in the Beaver Dam gym felt a little strange, she’s feeling right at home in the Field House.

“I feel like there’s something special in the air,” she said. “I don’t really know how to describe it.”

Crawford, a native of Lansing, Kansas, said that her first couple months as a Badgers player have only confirmed why she decided to transfer to UW. What’s the biggest differences?

“I would say, one, the competitiveness I’m surrounded by,” she said. “And two, the grind that everyone wants, the drive that everyone has. The people I’m surrounded by want to win everything and do everything they can to put themselves in the best position. People are in here all day throughout the week and that shows up on the court.”

Associate head coach Gary White, who along with Brittany Dildine filled in for ailing head coach Kelly Sheffield, said Crawford is steadily adapting to her new situation.

“She knows the game so when she comes into practice she’s trying to learn what is the system here, what is the lingo, what’s the timing?” White said. “One of the things we’ve been working on is her slide timing, just getting that rhythm down.

“She didn’t make a lot of errors, hit clean ball after clean ball. She’s starting to find her rhythm with both MJ (Hammill) and Izzy (Ashburn). She’s someone who wants to get better.”

As in the Green Bay match, Hammill and Ashburn split the setting duties as they compete to succeed Sydney Hilley. They flip-flopped roles this time, with Hammill setting the first two sets.

“What I really enjoyed is that both setters got better from the first set they played to the second,” White said. “They started to find a better rhythm with their hitters, they started to find gaps that were better for their hitters. That’s one of the things when you’re playing a match, are you finding ways to improve and learn about your opponent and find out the things that are working and aren’t as you go.”

The Badgers hit just .167 in the first set but then stepped up to .452 in the second with just one hitting error. They hit .258 in the third set with Ashburn as they fell behind 19-12 before rallying to pull even at 22 before the Flames pulled out the two-point win.

UW then started out with a 6-0 lead in the fourth set and cruised the rest of the way, hitting .406.

UIC 18 8 25 11

Wisconsin 25 25 23 25

UIC (kills-digs-blocks) — Henderson 2-1-0, Horta 3-5-0, Robinson 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-1, Delucchi 10-11-1, Santiago 6-6-2, Wafeek 1-9-1, Garrido 1-0-0, Wooard 5-0-5, Olendorf 4-1-2, Yau 0-1-0, Ab. Sunga 0-17-0, Am. Sunga 0-4-0, Abdelhady 4-1-3. Totals 36-56-8.

WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Reed 0-1-0, Boyer 0-16-0, MacDonald 0-6-0, Gregorski 7-8-1, Hammill 1-8-2, Crawford 13-6-2, Robinson 8-4-5, Ashburn 1-9-0, Demps 13-0-3, Jardine 9-4-1, Orzol 4-10-1. Totals 56-72-9.

Hitting percentage — UIC .095, W .315. Aces — UIC 4 (Olendorf 2), W 9 (Boyer, MacDonald, Ashburn 2). Assists — UIC 33 (Wafeek 28), W 48 (Hammill 20). Att. — 1,525.