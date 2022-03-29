Wisconsin volleyball exhibition sweep against UW-Green Bay draws full house

DENNIS PUNZEL
For the State Journal
BEAVER DAM — The names and faces have changed, but the mission remains the same for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
The reigning national champions made their first public appearance since winning their NCAA title last December, sweeping UW-Green Bay 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 in an exhibition match before a full house at Beaver Dam High School.
The Badgers also won a fourth set 25-11, but there were no stats kept for that set.
“I really liked how we came out and played,” said associate head coach Brittany Dildine, filling in for coach Kelly Sheffield, who stayed home to nurse a bad cold. “There were a lot of opportunities that we could’ve taken to succumb to pressure. I think we saw a team today that is ready to take on the tradition of playing Badger volleyball.”
Only five of the 12 players who saw action for the Badgers also played in the championship match against Nebraska. But Dildine was pleased with how the relative newcomers performed on the court when their opportunity arose.
“We’ve got a group of young women that were training in the shadows for almost a year ready for this moment, their time to take the lead and I think they’re excited about it. Beyond excited, they’re putting the work in and they’re proving they’re ready for anything that comes their way.”
“The familiar faces that we’ve had for the last three seasons was a group of women that was training against the best team in the country on the other side of the net. I call them the rip squad.
“The women you saw on the floor today should be honored for their efforts and ability to push a talented group. When they showed up to practice, they challenged the Rettkes and the Hilleys and the Barneses, all of the outgoing seniors. They’re trying to chase their greatness and I’m proud of them and happy for them to get out there and play.”
Anna Smrek, coming off winning Most Outstanding Player honors in the NCAA Final Four, continued her stellar play with a match-high 11 kills and five blocks, hitting .600.
“It felt really good,” Smrek said. “I think everyone was eager to start playing matches again.
"We’re still going for the exact same thing, we still have that drive. The mentality is to compete and we just have to compete.”
Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill split the setting duties, with Ashburn playing the first two sets and Hammill the last two.
Julia Orzol had four of the Badgers’ nine official service aces with Joslyn Boyer officially adding three. She also had two aces in the fourth set.
“I thought our serve pressure was exceptional,” Dildine said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces that are exciting.”
Smrek and Orzol had four kills each in the first set as the Badgers hit .423. They cooled off in the second set, hitting just .037, with Smrek getting four more kills. Lauren Jardine, who played the last two sets, led the way in set 3 with four kills.
The Badgers defense stymied the Phoenix much of the night, holding Green Bay to a -.011 hitting percentage for the match with 22 kills and 23 errors.
GREEN BAY (kills-digs-blocks) — Kurpeikis 0-1-2, Dorner 1-0-4, Coughlin 1-0-1, Sparks 0-5-0, Lass 0-2-0, Gardner 0-12-0, Sherolli 2-2-1, Gentry 2-4-0, Behnke 4-2-3, Zukutney 8-4-2, Paalman 4-0-1, Schnell 0-0-0. Totals 22-32-7. WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Reed 0-3-0, Boyer 0-15-0, MacDonald 0-4-0, Gregorski 4-3-0, Hammill 0-2-0, Crawford 3-1-5, Robinson 6-0-6, Ashburn 0-3-2, Smrek 11-1-5, Demps 1-4-0, Jardine 4-0-0, Orzol 5-10-1. Totals 34-46-11. Hitting percentage — GB -.011, W .195. Aces — GB 7 (Gardner, Gentry 2), W 9 (Orzol 4). Assists — GB 21 (Gentry 19), W 31 (Ashburn 18).
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team takes down Nebraska Cornhuskers to win NCAA title
Wisconsin react after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
UW's Julia Orzol, who finished her freshman season playing on an injured leg, figures to see her role grow significantly next season.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek, center, prepares to spike the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin reserve players react after their team scores a point against Nebraska during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin players hold up the NCAA trophy after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's head coach Kelly Sheffield celebrates after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes, center, reacts after her team scores a point against Nebraska during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska ad Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders get the crowd going before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheer team member Logan Larsen cheers before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the arrival of the Wisconsin and Nebraska women's volleyball teams prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans wait for the arrival of the Wisconsin and Nebraska women's volleyball teams prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) and Lauren Stivrins (right) try to block a spike by Wisconsin's Julia Orzol during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin players huddle prior to the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament between Wisconsin and Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
PAUL VERNON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's reserve players stand on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin fans cheer during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska reserve players react after their team is scored on by Wisconsin during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska players huddle during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) spikes the ball towards Wisconsin's Anna Smrek (14) and Devon Robinson (10) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's reserve players react after their team scores a point during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) digs the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska head coach John Cook sits on the sidelines during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) and Lauren Trivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
JEFF DEAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!