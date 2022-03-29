Wisconsin volleyball exhibition sweep against UW-Green Bay draws full house

BEAVER DAM — The names and faces have changed, but the mission remains the same for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The reigning national champions made their first public appearance since winning their NCAA title last December, sweeping UW-Green Bay 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 in an exhibition match before a full house at Beaver Dam High School.

The Badgers also won a fourth set 25-11, but there were no stats kept for that set.

“I really liked how we came out and played,” said associate head coach Brittany Dildine, filling in for coach Kelly Sheffield, who stayed home to nurse a bad cold. “There were a lot of opportunities that we could’ve taken to succumb to pressure. I think we saw a team today that is ready to take on the tradition of playing Badger volleyball.”

Only five of the 12 players who saw action for the Badgers also played in the championship match against Nebraska. But Dildine was pleased with how the relative newcomers performed on the court when their opportunity arose.

“We’ve got a group of young women that were training in the shadows for almost a year ready for this moment, their time to take the lead and I think they’re excited about it. Beyond excited, they’re putting the work in and they’re proving they’re ready for anything that comes their way.”

“The familiar faces that we’ve had for the last three seasons was a group of women that was training against the best team in the country on the other side of the net. I call them the rip squad.

“The women you saw on the floor today should be honored for their efforts and ability to push a talented group. When they showed up to practice, they challenged the Rettkes and the Hilleys and the Barneses, all of the outgoing seniors. They’re trying to chase their greatness and I’m proud of them and happy for them to get out there and play.”

Anna Smrek, coming off winning Most Outstanding Player honors in the NCAA Final Four, continued her stellar play with a match-high 11 kills and five blocks, hitting .600.

“It felt really good,” Smrek said. “I think everyone was eager to start playing matches again.

"We’re still going for the exact same thing, we still have that drive. The mentality is to compete and we just have to compete.”

Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill split the setting duties, with Ashburn playing the first two sets and Hammill the last two.

Julia Orzol had four of the Badgers’ nine official service aces with Joslyn Boyer officially adding three. She also had two aces in the fourth set.

“I thought our serve pressure was exceptional,” Dildine said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces that are exciting.”

Smrek and Orzol had four kills each in the first set as the Badgers hit .423. They cooled off in the second set, hitting just .037, with Smrek getting four more kills. Lauren Jardine, who played the last two sets, led the way in set 3 with four kills.

The Badgers defense stymied the Phoenix much of the night, holding Green Bay to a -.011 hitting percentage for the match with 22 kills and 23 errors.

Green Bay;14;17;23

Wisconsin;25;25;25

GREEN BAY (kills-digs-blocks) — Kurpeikis 0-1-2, Dorner 1-0-4, Coughlin 1-0-1, Sparks 0-5-0, Lass 0-2-0, Gardner 0-12-0, Sherolli 2-2-1, Gentry 2-4-0, Behnke 4-2-3, Zukutney 8-4-2, Paalman 4-0-1, Schnell 0-0-0. Totals 22-32-7.

WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Reed 0-3-0, Boyer 0-15-0, MacDonald 0-4-0, Gregorski 4-3-0, Hammill 0-2-0, Crawford 3-1-5, Robinson 6-0-6, Ashburn 0-3-2, Smrek 11-1-5, Demps 1-4-0, Jardine 4-0-0, Orzol 5-10-1. Totals 34-46-11.

Hitting percentage — GB -.011, W .195. Aces — GB 7 (Gardner, Gentry 2), W 9 (Orzol 4). Assists — GB 21 (Gentry 19), W 31 (Ashburn 18).