Wisconsin volleyball delivers in reigning national champions’ highly anticipated scrimmage

There was a line of about 100 people standing in the rain waiting to get into the Field House, eager to get their first look at the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The line was only a fraction of the actual attendance as fans piled in to fill a majority of the lower bowl in the annual Red vs. White scrimmage.

It’s was UW’s first match since it won the national championship last season. The No. 3 Badgers added six newcomers to the team, including four transfers. They return three starters in Julia Orzol, Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek.

“All the fans are so excited to come watch us again after winning the championship and we have a brand new team,” junior Liz Gregorski said. “Getting to know the girls and getting to know how we work together is so much fun. Being able to put jerseys on and do it for real is even better.”

Redshirt senior Danielle Hart returned to the court for the first time after 11 months. She suffered an ACL tear last season. Coach Kelly Sheffield said at the beginning of the week they didn’t think she would play in the scrimmage. They discussed on Wednesday playing one set. On Friday night, Hart said she wanted to try to play longer.

The middle blocker finished with five kills and one error.

“I’ve been working so hard to get back to being with these guys, playing with these guys for so long,” Hart said. “It’s everything to be back. This is my third day playing sixes. This is my first time playing more than one set. It’s still super exciting for me.”

Setters square off

It was the first time the two setters on the team went head-to-head as they fight to see who will take over for five-year starter Sydney Hilley. Senior Izzy Ashburn put up 35 assists, seven digs and three blocks to help the White team to a three-set victory. Junior MJ Hammill had 37 assists, seven digs and five blocks for the Red.

Freshman’s debut

Sheffield noted that he thought freshman libero Gulce Guctekin was shaky at the start. It was her first time playing in front of fans at the Field House and she’s only been with the team for a few days since arriving from Turkey. Sheffield said he was impressed with her consistency and improvement over the three sets.

An absence

Missing from play was newcomer Gabby McCaa, who suffered a knee injury in practice this week. McCaa transferred from Boston College, where the middle blocker averaged a team-high 0.98 blocks per set to go along with 0.73 kills per set and a .256 hitting percentage last season. The 6-foot-3 senior realized her dream when she transferred to UW. Her timetable for a return is unknown.

Evenly matched

The teams split the first two sets, with the White taking the first 25-15 and the Red following it up with a 25-17 win.

Fans were up on their feet for a majority of the third set. The White finished off the victory but not before serving six match points, and the Red serving for the match once, in a 33-31 outcome.

"In the first two sets, both teams put it to the other team," Sheffield said. "Both teams had players who kind of struggled a little bit and then both teams kind of found their groove. There was some really, really good volleyball being played as the match went on."

Orzol, a sophomore, and freshman Ella Wrobel led the White with 16 and 14 kills, respectively. The team finished with a 31.0% hit percentage. Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin led the Red with 14 kills. A trio of her teammates — Jade Demps, Gregorski and Robinson — had nine kills each.

The White out-blocked the Red 9-8.5, with Caroline Crawford and Smrek tied with five apiece. The Red had a 42-37 digs advantage, with Demps leading all players with 10.

Sheffield said he was impressed with how the newer players settled in and how the veterans provided some leadership on the court.

"I thought that was a lot of fun," Sheffield said. "At this time of year, you don't want your players to feel like they have to be perfect. It's everybody playing and we're changing combinations and things. You know there is going to be times when it's going to be a little messed up, and there were. What I'm looking for is how do they respond? Do they come right back with some strength and go from one error to making a couple of good plays or does one error turn into four or five?"

The Badgers are set to open their season Friday against TCU before meeting No. 16 Baylor on Saturday during the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge in Texas.

Dennis Punzel contributed to this story.