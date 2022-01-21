Wisconsin volleyball adds libero from Turkey after video wowed coach Kelly Sheffield: 'Holy smokes'

“As an attacker, you can see somebody skying up to 11 feet and you’re like, whoa. Or you can see a cannon of an arm and how they’re bouncing the ball and see wow, that is different. But with setters and liberos that usually doesn’t happen right away. Hers did. Hers popped very quickly.”

What he saw in the video was virtually everything he looks for in a libero. What jumped out at him?

“Her defensive range, how she can take balls in a variety of ways,” he said. “She works the entire wheel. She can get balls right in front of her, but she’s taking balls above her head and above her shoulders. She can play balls left-handed or right-handed. She’ll go to the floor. But she’ll also make plays look simple. She’s not just a waterbug on the floor with a lot of wasted movement. Some of the plays she makes are very difficult, but she makes them look very easy. Great out-of-system setter, a very, very good passer.”

It took a little while for Sheffield to connect with Guctekin, but that only served to make his sales pitch that much easier as she did some quick homework on the Badgers. She went to the Badgers’ Instagram page and watched some matches and was impressed by their energy and spirit.