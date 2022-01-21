Wisconsin volleyball adds libero from Turkey after video wowed coach Kelly Sheffield: 'Holy smokes'

Ordinarily, Kelly Sheffield finds liberos and setters the toughest players to evaluate in the recruiting process.
But Gulce Guctekin is no ordinary libero.
Sheffield didn’t make it halfway through a video of Guctekin before he knew he wanted to recruit her to join the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
It took a bit to arrange a call to Guctekin in her native Istanbul, Turkey, but it didn’t take long to close the deal and make her part of the 2022 recruiting class.
What has been a done deal for months finally became public Friday after Guctekin notified officials in Turkey of her decision to continue her career playing collegiately in the United States. She had delayed telling them out of concern that she might not be allowed to continue training with her teams in Turkey.
Guctekin’s path to UW began with the video that was sent to Sheffield by an organization run by former Stanford volleyball and basketball All-American Kristin Folkl-Kaburakis and her husband Tassos Kaburakis that assists European players looking to play college volleyball.
“I wasn’t even halfway through the video before I was on the phone with somebody,” Sheffield said. “Holy smokes. It jumps out at you, which is a difficult thing to do as a libero or a setter.
“As an attacker, you can see somebody skying up to 11 feet and you’re like, whoa. Or you can see a cannon of an arm and how they’re bouncing the ball and see wow, that is different. But with setters and liberos that usually doesn’t happen right away. Hers did. Hers popped very quickly.”
What he saw in the video was virtually everything he looks for in a libero. What jumped out at him?
“Her defensive range, how she can take balls in a variety of ways,” he said. “She works the entire wheel. She can get balls right in front of her, but she’s taking balls above her head and above her shoulders. She can play balls left-handed or right-handed. She’ll go to the floor. But she’ll also make plays look simple. She’s not just a waterbug on the floor with a lot of wasted movement. Some of the plays she makes are very difficult, but she makes them look very easy. Great out-of-system setter, a very, very good passer.”
It took a little while for Sheffield to connect with Guctekin, but that only served to make his sales pitch that much easier as she did some quick homework on the Badgers. She went to the Badgers’ Instagram page and watched some matches and was impressed by their energy and spirit.
“I heard the Badgers wanted me, and I was very excited and happy because I didn’t know about the college league in the U.S. but I knew Badgers,” Guctekin said. “I heard the news and I was shocked and I was really happy because I only watched Badgers volleyball. I just looked at the campus, and I really love it.
“I was really surprised when I heard Coach Kelly wanted to speak to me. We spoke for one hour and after that he said to me, 'We are giving you a full scholarship and I was like, wow. Really?' I said yes, I really want to be a Badger. It was a really quick decision.”
That was last May and Guctekin signed a National Letter of Intent in November, making it official, although her secret was shared with just her family and a few close friends, along with the UW team.
Guctekin figures to be the leading contender to fill the void at libero left by the graduation of All-American Lauren Barnes. But Sheffield emphasized that she will be competing for the spot with several veteran players, including Joslyn Boyer, Anna MacDonald, Sydney Reed and Liz Gregorski.
“We have some experienced people that are talented and champing at the bit,” Sheffield said. “We don’t guarantee playing time here or roles for anybody. But she is coming in with more experience at that position than anybody we’ve had and her skill level certainly is up there as well.”
Guctekin began playing volleyball at age 10. “It was really good for me because I had a lot of energy,” she said. “I had full-time energy when I was 10 and volleyball was my hero.”
She has played in the Sultan’s League, the top league in Turkey, and has been on the Turkish National Team at various age groups. She’s earned Best Libero honors in her age at the 2018 and 2019 Balkan Championships and the 2018 and 2020 European Championships.
Although Guctekin is an amateur she has played in matches against professionals, including one match against former Badger setter Lauren Carlini’s team in Turkey.
“I don’t know her personally, but I know her through volleyball,” Guctekin said of Carlini. “It was just that one time, but we will play again. It was a good experience for me because Carlini and the other girls are really good volleyball players. It was really hard for me to save Carlini’s tips over, but I learned so many things, so it was good for me.”
Guctekin’s current season runs through the first week of April and she could have National Team action after that. She expects to arrive in Madison sometime in June to begin working with her new team.
“It will be the first time really far away from my home,” she said. “I will be maybe scared at the beginning, but I can handle it.”
Guctekin has spoken with Julia Orzol, who went through a similar move last year in coming to UW from Poland. But most of her conversations have been with Sheffield.
“We talk a lot,” she said. “We talk about my life here and we discuss the Badgers matches. It was really good to talk to him because I know he will be my coach, but he seems like as a friend also.”
Guctekin, who hopes to eventually major in business, has been doing some research on her future home.
“I watch videos of Madison on YouTube and I Googled also,” she said. “It seems like a cute place.”