Wisconsin sweeps UCLA to reach NCAA volleyball tourney Elite Eight, rival Minnesota up next

“I think that we play our best when we’re balanced offensively,” Hilley said. “Every time we are balanced and hitting really well I always credit my passers because they’re putting me in scenarios where I can trust my reads and put my hitters in the best situations.”

While the Badgers played relatively error-free, the Bruins were just the opposite. UW had eight hitting errors in 98 swings while UCLA had 20 errors in 105 attempts as it hit just .143. The Bruins also had six blocking errors and five service errors.

Those were more mistakes than they could afford against the Badgers.

“We just needed to play the game cleaner,” UCLA coach Mike Sealy said. “I’ve been saying all year that our good is good, but our medium needs to be better. When we’re not clicking, it’s like Tiger Woods always said, ‘Everyone’s good is good, how good is your bad?’ I think our bad just gets loose.

“You watch any team’s warmup, hitting lines, overall physicality, we’re right there with anybody. We can out-bounce people. We have people flying through the air. I just think we need to play the game cleaner in pressure situations.