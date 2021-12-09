Wisconsin sweeps UCLA to reach NCAA volleyball tourney Elite Eight, rival Minnesota up next

UCLA had Mac May, and that was not insignificant.
But the University of Wisconsin volleyball team had Julia Orzol. And Dana Rettke. And Devyn Robinson. And Grace Loberg. And Sydney Hilley. And Lauren Barnes. And on and on.
That depth of the No. 4 seed Badgers proved too much for a flashy but inconsistent No. 13 Bruins team that was largely dominated in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 sweep Thursday in an NCAA regional semifinal match at the UW Field House.
The victory sends the Badgers (28-3) into an Elite Eight match Saturday against Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota (22-8) for a berth in the final four next Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
Orzol, the 6-foot freshman outside hitter from Poland, put away 11 kills, hitting .381, and recorded three service aces to lead the way for UW.
She had plenty of help, as well, as Rettke, Robinson and Loberg each provided eight kills as the Badgers hit .357 as a team. Each attacker hit .318 or better.
“Against that team and some of the defenders they have is pretty cool,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said of his team’s offensive efficiency. “I thought our ball control was real solid.”
UCLA’s servers repeatedly targeted Orzol, sending 24 of their 45 serves in her direction. Although she did give up three aces, Sheffield was proud of the way she held up under attack.
“They were going after her, but one of the things I love about her is that she loves these types of moments,” Sheffield said. “She doesn’t shrink and play small. She wants to be there. I loved the consistency she plays with and she loves challenges.”
Orzol said she just tried to focus on the next play, have fun and draw strength from her teammates and the Field House crowd throughout the match.
“When you’re playing against teams like UCLA and their serves are not the easiest ones, the next-ball mentality, that helps,” Orzol said. “I’m thinking I just want to have fun with the people that are around me.
“This is the thing that I focus on. Forget about the past, forget about the things that happened because they don’t matter anymore. The support we have from the team and from all of the Field House is the thing that just makes you go.”
Hilley praised how Orzol’s game has progressed during her first season.
“I just see so much confidence in her,” Hilley said. “She’s put in so much work, passing, attacking, everything. She doesn’t play like a freshman. She just balls out and it’s so fun to be on the team with her.”
Hilley credited the passers with helping to keep the offense in system much of the match, allowing her to move the ball around to each of her hitters.
“I think that we play our best when we’re balanced offensively,” Hilley said. “Every time we are balanced and hitting really well I always credit my passers because they’re putting me in scenarios where I can trust my reads and put my hitters in the best situations.”
While the Badgers played relatively error-free, the Bruins were just the opposite. UW had eight hitting errors in 98 swings while UCLA had 20 errors in 105 attempts as it hit just .143. The Bruins also had six blocking errors and five service errors.
Those were more mistakes than they could afford against the Badgers.
“We just needed to play the game cleaner,” UCLA coach Mike Sealy said. “I’ve been saying all year that our good is good, but our medium needs to be better. When we’re not clicking, it’s like Tiger Woods always said, ‘Everyone’s good is good, how good is your bad?’ I think our bad just gets loose.
“You watch any team’s warmup, hitting lines, overall physicality, we’re right there with anybody. We can out-bounce people. We have people flying through the air. I just think we need to play the game cleaner in pressure situations.
“We’d have moments where we would fight back in and then make a couple errors that are going to hurt you. I think when you play good teams like that they can exploit weaknesses. For us to have a chance to go toe-to-toe with them for more than three sets, you’ve got to be good for long periods of time. We just weren’t.”
Perhaps the one exception to that was May, who closed out her college career with 17 kills, hitting .351.
“Mac May I think is one of the elite players that we’ve had for a while,” Sheffield said. “That’s a really good team with some special, special players on the roster. I’m sure the Field House was blown away by some of the talent that they’ve got over there.”
May, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, said the Badgers just had too much depth of firepower for her team.
“I think it was a fun match to play,” she said. “We weren’t clicking as well as we would’ve liked to. But I think they have a lot of great hitters and they were clicking, unfortunately for us.”
Minnesota 3, Baylor 2
The No. 12 seed Golden Gophers, playing their fourth match of the season at the Field House, had to fight their way back from the brink of elimination a few times to knock off the No. 5 Bears (22-6).
Redshirt senior Airi Miyabe had 18 kills to lead the Gophers (22-8) to a 26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 regional semifinal victory.
“Just really impressed with the way we battled and competed even when it was really hard to battle and compete and find ways to win,” Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “Could not be more proud of the team and their performance.”